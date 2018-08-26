Michigan wide receiver Tarik Black suffers foot injury, could miss game vs. Notre Dame

Michigan suffered a huge setback Saturday, when one of its wide receivers suffered a foot injury.

Tarik Black, who was slated to be a starting wideout for the Wolverines, injured his foot in practice, the Detroit Free Press reported .

"The Michigan football program announced that wide receiver Tarik Black sustained a right foot injury at Saturday's practice," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf wrote in a statement Sunday. "Tarik is currently being evaluated and no definitive time frame has been determined for his return to play."

Since it's not clear when Black will return, he could be in danger of missing Michigan's season-opener against Notre Dame on Saturday.

Black, a sophomore, missed 10 games last season with a broken left foot. Before the injury, he was the team's leading receiver with 11 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown in the first three games of 2017.

Donovan Peoples-Jones and Nico Collins likely will step up as Michigan's wideouts if Black isn't able to return to the field Saturday.