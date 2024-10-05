Michigan vs Washington score: Live updates, highlights from Week 6 college football game

A national championship rematch between Michigan and Washington is among the headlining games for Week 6 of the college football season.

The two national finalists from the 2023 season are in much different circumstances this time around, however.

The Wolverines – the reigning national champions – and Huskies are meeting as Big Ten foes for the first time. And while both teams are not nearly as impressive as last season, as Michigan lost 13 players to the 2024 NFL Draft, and Washington lost star quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to the draft and coach Kalen DeBoer, who left for the same job at Alabama.

It's not often the two national championship opponents from last season face again but with new coaches, as former Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took over head coaching duties in the offseason from Jim Harbaugh, who's now coaching the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers. Washington is now led by former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch.

Washington will be tasked with stopping Michigan's high-powered rushing attack, which rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns against USC on Sept. 21. The Wolverines have struggled passing, however, as Alex Orji has passed for only 118 yards on 30 attempts over his past two starts.

The same can't be said for the Huskies' passing attack, as Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers has thrown for 1,354 yards with 10 touchdowns to no interceptions while completing 74.8% of his passes in five starts this season.

Follow along for live score, updates and highlights from Michigan and Washington's rematch in 2024:

Michigan vs Washington score

Michigan vs Washington time today

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Michigan-Washington will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5, from Husky Stadium in Seattle.

What channel is Michigan vs Washington on today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: NBC app, Peacock, Fubo

Wolverines-Huskies will air live on NBC, with streaming options available on the NBC app and Peacock or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Michigan vs Washington series history

Series record: Michigan leads 10-5

Michigan's last win: 34-13 (2024)

Washington's last win: 23-18 (2001)

Michigan holds the edge in the all-time series between both teams, including a win in the 2023 national championship over the Huskies last season.

Michigan vs Washington predictions

Here's a prediction for the game, according to Detroit Free Press' Michigan beat writer Tony Garcia:

"To count Michigan out of any game is foolish, yet winning this one will be a challenge. It's a 2,000-mile trip to a hostile environment, against a program which wants revenge for a CFP championship game loss in January. U-Dub has moved the ball well in the air, and Michigan has been susceptible to the pass. If U-M doesn't get out to an early lead, the past two weeks of second-half struggles suggest a potential collapse. Simply put, it's hard to win at Husky Stadium, where U-Dub has won 17 straight games."

The pick: Washington 26, U-M 20.

Michigan vs Washington betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 4

Spread: Washington (-1.5)

Over/under: 41.5

Moneyline: Washington -120 | Michigan +100

Michigan vs Washington injury updates

Michigan vs Washington weather updates

The Weather Channel predicts the temperature to be 64 degrees at kickoff, lowering to mid-to-high 50s once the sun sets.

Michigan football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Michigan's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31: vs Fresno State (W, 30-10)

Sept. 7: vs Texas (L, 31-12)

Sept. 14: vs Arkansas State (W, 28-18)

Sept. 21: vs No. 15 USC* (W, 27-24)

Sept. 28: vs Minnesota* (W, 27-24)

Oct. 5: at Washington* | 7:30 p.m. ET | NBC

Oct. 12: BYE

Oct. 19: at Illinois

Oct. 26: vs Michigan State*

Nov. 2: vs Oregon*

Nov. 16: BYE

Nov. 23: vs Northwestern*

Nov. 30: at Ohio State*

*Denotes conference game

Washington football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Washington's 2024 schedule:

Aug. 31: vs Weber State (W, 35-3)

Sept. 7: vs Eastern Michigan (W, 30-9)

Sept. 14: vs Washington State (L, 24-19)

Sept. 21: vs Northwestern* (W, 24-5)

Sept. 27: at Rutgers* (L, 21-18)

Oct. 5: vs No. 10 Michigan* | 7:30 p.m. ET

Oct. 12: at Iowa*

Oct. 19: BYE

Oct. 26: at Indiana*

Nov. 2: vs USC*

Nov. 9: at Penn State*

Nov. 15: vs UCLA

Nov. 23: BYE

Nov. 30: at No. 6 Oregon*

*Denotes Big Ten game

