Michigan vs. Michigan State: Time, TV channel, how to live stream

No. 10 Michigan State (22-5) heads north to take on in-state rival No. 7 Michigan (24-3) in a Big Ten matchup this weekend.

It will be the first meeting between the two squads this season, and they're neck and neck for first place in the conference with identical 13-3 records.

Michigan has defeated Michigan State in its three previous meetings, but the Spartans have the bigger winning margin with 114 wins compared to Michigan's 64 wins all time.

The Spartans are looking to snap a three-game losing streak to Michigan and, as of late, it seems they may have momentum to do it. Michigan State has been on a roll since falling to Illinois in the beginning of the month, winning four straight. They are coming off a 71-60 victory over Rutgers in which junior guard Cassius Winston led the team with 28 points and eight assists, followed by 12 rebounds from senior Kenny Goins.

Meanwhile, Michigan played Minnesota for the second time this season on Thursday and came out on top, finishing with a regular season sweep over the Golden Gophers. Sophomore Jordan Poole stepped up for the Wolverines with a 22-point performance.

When is the Michigan vs. Michigan State game?

Michigan will play Michigan State on Sunday, Feb. 24. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. ET.

Michigan vs. Michigan State TV channel, live stream

The game is televised nationally on CBS. You can also stream the game live with fuboTV, which offers a 7-day free trial.

Where is the Michigan vs. Michigan State game being played?

The game will be played at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan.