Michigan vs. Indiana: Time, TV channel, how to watch online

After a buzzer-beater pushed it past Minnesota, Michigan heads south to take on a struggling Indiana team.

No. 5 Michigan (18-1, 7-1 Big Ten) suffered its first loss last weekend to Wisconsin, but bounced back with a last-second win over Minnesota. Whether it be Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews, Isaiah Livers or Zavier Simpson, the Wolverines have multiple playmakers on the team and are a force to be reckoned with defensively.

MORE: Watch Michigan-Indiana live and on demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Indiana (12-7, 3-5 Big Ten) is in the midst of a free fall. After starting conference play 3-0, the Hoosiers have lost five straight and have quickly become a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament. With Michigan coming to town, Indiana not only needs to snap its skid, but it needs a resume win to safely push itself off the bubble.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of this Big Ten showdown.

What time is Michigan vs. Indiana?

The game between the Wolverines and Hoosiers is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. ET tipoff on Friday, Jan. 25.

What channel is Michigan vs. Indiana on?

The game will be broadcast on national TV on FS1. It can also be streamed online with fuboTV(7-day free trial).

Where is Michigan vs. Indiana being played?

The game will be held at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. The Wolverines topped the Hoosiers 74-63 in their last meeting in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Jan. 6.