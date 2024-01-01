Advertisement
Michigan vs. Alabama: How to watch tonight's Rose Bowl NCAA college football game

Danica Creahan
·Streaming Editor
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 2: Jam Miller #26 of the Alabama Crimson Tide makes a reception and turns upfield to rush in for a touchdown during the second quarter of the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Jam Miller #26 and the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Michigan Wolverines at the 2024 Rose Bowl. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, 2024 has officially begun, and now, it's time for the annual Rose Bowl game. This evening, after the Rose Parade, No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl game. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are favored to win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl game.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Alabama game:

  • Hulu + Live TV

    Watch ABC, ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+

    $76/month at Hulu

Date: Monday, Jan 1, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Game: Michigan vs. Alabama

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the Rose Bowl game?

The Michigan Wolverines face the Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day, Jan 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Alabama game on?

Tonight's Michigan vs. Alabama game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.

Fubo TV

Watch ESPN, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBSN and more

Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier! 

$55 for your first month at Fubo
Hulu + Live TV

Watch ESPN, ESPNU, ABC, Fox, FS1, CBS, plus get ESPN+

Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.

$76/month at Hulu

College football bowl games:

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

  • Fubo TV

    Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games

    $75 at Fubo

  • DirecTV Choice

    Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports

    $75/month at DirecTV