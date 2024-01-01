Michigan vs. Alabama: How to watch tonight's Rose Bowl NCAA college football game

Jam Miller #26 and the Alabama Crimson Tide play the Michigan Wolverines at the 2024 Rose Bowl. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland via Getty Images)

The regular NCAA college football season is over, 2024 has officially begun, and now, it's time for the annual Rose Bowl game. This evening, after the Rose Parade, No. 1 Michigan will play No. 4 Alabama in the 2024 Rose Bowl game. Currently, the Michigan Wolverines are favored to win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan vs. Alabama Rose Bowl game.

How to watch the Michigan vs. Alabama game:

Date: Monday, Jan 1, 2024

Time: 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT

Game: Michigan vs. Alabama

Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo, Hulu + Live TV

When is the Rose Bowl game?

The Michigan Wolverines face the Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year's Day, Jan 1, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Michigan vs. Alabama game on?

Tonight's Michigan vs. Alabama game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to cable or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's Rose Bowl game.

College football bowl games:

Monday, Jan. 1

No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin (ReliaQuest Bowl) | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee (Citrus Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ABC

No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty (Fiesta Bowl) | 1 p.m. | ESPN

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama (CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl) | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas (CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl) | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Which channels is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

