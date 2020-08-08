Michigan university among 1st in U.S. to test campus living during COVID-19 pandemic

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sophia Schiepek pulled her car, loaded down with some of the stuff needed to survive a year in a dorm room, into a parking lot driveway on the campus of Lake Superior State University.

A little more than an hour later, all that stuff had made it up into her room, even if it was just stacked here and there instead of tucked away in the back seat or trunk.

That's nothing new. Students have been coming to Lake State — Michigan's smallest public university — since the 1940s. While the styles of cars dropping off the students have evolved over the years, much of the process remains unchanged.

Until this year.

As universities across the U.S. welcome students back to campus during a pandemic, they are shaking up how they handle move-in and the hoops students have to jump through to get on campus. Out: A pile of bodies all trying to squeeze through the same dorm door while balancing suitcases and posters. In: Carefully orchestrated periods of time when just one student has access to the entranceway. And don't forget to stick a swab up your nose for a COVID-19 test before you do any unloading.

Lake State started moving in first-year students in late July. This week, returning students are moving onto the campus in Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, overlooking the St. Mary's River and the Soo Locks.

Classes start Monday. The move-in and start were moved up as part of the university's reaction to the COVID pandemic. The early start puts Lake Superior State students among the earliest non-athlete students to arrive on a college campus in the nation and the first public university in Michigan to begin the fall semester.

Start early, finish early

Lake Superior State made the choice in mid-June to return this fall to face-to-face instruction, while moving up dates.

Other than a one-day break, school will be in session from Monday into November, keeping students on campus. The university is touting it as a get-here-stay-here philosophy, said Provost Lynn Gillette.

"We had very strong interest from our students for face-to-face instruction," he said, standing in the parking lot as move-in started. "We are prepping all the classrooms so we get social distancing. We're requiring everyone to wear masks — we're going to be pretty heavy on that."

About 10% of the university's classes are normally offered online. This semester is up a little bit to 13%. In order to keep classes face-to-face, the school is converting every possible space into classrooms and spreading out chairs. The chairs not being used are being stacked in the back of classrooms to give visual clues about the differences this year.

Lake Superior State University freshman Taylor Owrutsky (left) talks with junior Katherine Davis about theater club as students and family walk around campus during a move-in day for students at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie. "I'm just cautious so I have a bunch of masks. I'll wear the masks but if we ever get free from COVID I'll definitely be a bit more scot-free," Owrutsky said.

The low number of coronavirus cases in the rural area surrounding the college is helping the efforts to get back to face-to-face instruction. Lake State is located about an hour north of the Mackinac Bridge and several hours away from various hot spots in Michigan. As of Thursday evening, 37 cases had been reported in Chippewa County, where the university is located, according to the county website. School officials said they factored the number of cases into their decision.

Also factoring into the decision to bring back students was that a majority are first-generation college enrollees and a large proportion are low-income. Students would likely lack access to high-speed internet, making online classes even more challenging.

How the day went

As Schiepek, a 19-year-old sophomore studying environmental sciences, pulled into the parking lot, she was greeted by a college staffer, who checked her name off against a list of students scheduled to check-in.

