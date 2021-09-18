Michigan TV Meteorologist Fired At NBC Affiliate Over Covid-19 Vaxx Refusal

Bruce Haring
·1 min read

Michigan television station WLUC, an NBC affiliate, has fired its longtime meteorologist over his refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

Karl Bohnak, who spent 33 years at the station, revealed his dismissal in a Facebook post.

More from Deadline

“I am leaving TV6 because the station’s corporate owner, Gray Television, has mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone entering a property owned by the company,” Bohnak wrote. “Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired. Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right. It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me,” he continued. “I have authority over my body.”

Gray Television is a publicly traded company based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories