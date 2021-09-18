Michigan TV Meteorologist Fired At NBC Affiliate Over Covid-19 Vaxx Refusal
Michigan television station WLUC, an NBC affiliate, has fired its longtime meteorologist over his refusal to get a Covid-19 vaccination.
Karl Bohnak, who spent 33 years at the station, revealed his dismissal in a Facebook post.
“I am leaving TV6 because the station’s corporate owner, Gray Television, has mandated vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone entering a property owned by the company,” Bohnak wrote. “Since I chose not to take one of the shots, I was fired. Many of you have taken one of these injections, and that is absolutely your right. It is also my right to choose the medical options I feel are right for me,” he continued. “I have authority over my body.”
Gray Television is a publicly traded company based in Atlanta, Georgia.
