Michigan has TD taken off board in Fiesta Bowl, then fumbles it away against TCU

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read

Michigan football seemed to be in need of a momentum-changing play, trailing, 14-3, early in the second quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

And they seemed to get it when a Max Duggan pass was tipped and then intercepted by Rod Moore, setting up Michigan at its own 49-yard line.

On the next play, Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy faked a handoff to Donovan Edwards, then fired deep down the middle. Roman Wilson got behind the TCU defense and made the catch as he fell on his backside at the goal line.

Touchdown, right?

Well, after further review, Wilson was ruled short of the goal line. A curious call, for sure. So first-and-goal for the Wolverines.

After the fourth-and-goal weird call for a Philly Special, certainly Michigan would pound the ball into the end zone.

The handoff to linebacker-turned-running back Kalel Mullings went up the gut.

Touchdown, right?

Nope. The ball was knocked free from Mullings and recovered by TCU's Bud Clark in the end zone for a touchdown.

So after those three splash plays, the Wolverines still trailed 14-3.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan has touchdown taken away, then fumbles vs. TCU in Fiesta Bowl

