Michigan takes over No. 1 spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after Georgia's loss

The voters in the US LBM Coaches Poll have weighed in, and the argument aover who belongs in the top four remains unsettled. We’ll know soon how the CFP committee resolves the issue.

Michigan will enter the postseason as the No. 1 team. The Wolverines received 51 of 62 first-place votes cast this week and hold the top spot in the coaches poll for the first time since Dec. 8, 1997. That was the same season they shared their last national championship with Nebraska. Washington is No. 2 with eight No. 1 votes. Florida State managed to stay unbeaten and is No. 3 in the poll, and Alabama and Texas are tied for fourth.

Georgia, the No. 1 team all season, tumbles to No. 6 after their loss in the SEC title game to Alabama, followed by Ohio State and Oregon. Missouri and Penn State continue to round out the top 10, as the teams in positions 9 through 13 remain unchanged.

There are in fact no new entrants into the Top 25 in the final poll of the regular season. SMU made the biggest move, jumping five places to No. 19 after beating Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game. The Green Wave fall six places to No. 24.

Liberty checks in at No. 20, up two positions after winning the Conference USA title to remain the lone unbeaten team from outside the Power Five leagues.

