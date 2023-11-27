Michigan store's scratch-off shortage earns lottery player $1 million

Bonnie Hitchings won $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket she bought because a store was sold out of her preferred games. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found a store being sold out of her favorite scratch-off lottery tickets to be a lucky turn of events when she scored a $1 million prize.

Bonnie Hitchings, 67, of Johannesburg, told Michigan Lottery officials she stopped at the Shell gas station on West Main Street in Gaylord to buy her lottery tickets.

"I stopped at the gas station to buy a few Daily 4 tickets," Hitchings said. "When I was checking out, I asked for the Win $100, $200 or $500 ticket, but they were sold out, so I got a Cashword Times 20 ticket instead."

Hitchings scratched off the barcode of her backup choice ticket and scanned it to see if it was a winner.

"I kept getting a message to file a claim at the lottery office, so I assumed their scanner was broken and went out to my car to scan it on the lottery app," she recalled.

The app had a surprise in store for Hitchings.

"When I scanned the ticket, confetti came up on the screen with a message saying I won $1 million. I went back into the store to show the worker and everyone in the store was so excited," she said. "Everywhere I go lately I have people stopping to congratulate me. It's a crazy and exciting feeling!"

Hitchings said she plans to use her winnings to take a trip to Alaska and invest.