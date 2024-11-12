How Michigan State's Nick Sanders is related to Lions legend Barry Sanders

Michigan State guard Nick Sanders works to drive around NMU guard Cooper LePage (22) in the second half on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Marquette.

Hey, are you a sports fan who was born between 1960 and 2000? And you're currently watching a Michigan State basketball game?

If so, one of the walk-ons at the end of the Spartans' bench may look pretty familiar to you. Yes, that is Nick Sanders. Yes, the son of Barry Sanders.

The resemblance is striking enough that it should've been a dead giveaway.

Nick is one of Sanders' four children — his older brother Barry James Sanders played college football at Stanford and later Oklahoma State, following his father's footsteps.

At Michigan State, Sanders walked onto the team as a freshman in 2022 after graduating from Michigan high school athletics powerhouse Detroit Country Day.

He's appeared in 16 games entering his junior season having shot 1-6 for his career from the field with one turnover and three points. Typically, if Sanders is entering the game, it means a Spartans victory has been clinched.

