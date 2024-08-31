Michigan State's Jack Carson-Wentz has already seen your jokes about his name

via BTN

Fans who tuned into Michigan State's season-opener against Florida Atlantic got quite the surprise when Carson Wentz showed up on the sideline.

No, not the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who racked up titles at North Dakota State — though he wouldn't have been any less surprising to see in East Lansing.

We're talking about long snapper Jack Carson-Wentz.

The sophomore transferred to Michigan State over the offseason after playing at West Georgia last year. Which meant national audiences got their first real look at his name on the sidelines with the Spartans playing on Big Ten Network to open the season.

No way his last name is Carson Wentz 😂 pic.twitter.com/dVzYVlQBTL — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 31, 2024

The native of Canton, Georgia is a communications major — which is absolutely a great skill for a long snapper — and seems to have a pretty good sense of humor about the attention his name drew from college football fans.

After the season-opening win against FAU, Carson-Wentz scrolled through some of the jokes fans were making online.

And there were some really good jokes out there.

You've got to think Michigan State at least gives him one look at quarterback as a fifth-stringer, right? The temptation to run trick play with him must be out of control.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Michigan State's Jack Carson-Wentz has already seen your jokes about his name