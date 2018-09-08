Michigan State vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

No. 15 Michigan State will visit Arizona State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The Spartans opened their season last weekend with a 38-31 victory over Utah State on Friday night. Arizona State trounced the University of Texas San Antonio 49-7 in their opener on Saturday to begin the Herm Edwards era of Sun Devil football with a bang.

Michigan State is coming off of a 10-3, 7-2 Big Ten 2017 season. They ranked No. 11 in AP's preseason poll but fell to No. 15 after Week 1. The unranked Arizona State is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 PAC-12 season.

How to watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 8

Time: 10:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game live online on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the game live via Watch ESPN.

Next three games:

Michigan State: Bye (9/15), at Indiana (9/22), vs. Central Michigan (9/29)

Arizona State: at San Diego State (9/15), at Washington (9/22), vs. Oregon State (9/29)