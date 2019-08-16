Report: Michigan State football trainer who failed to report Larry Nassar accused of sexual assault

A Michigan State football athletic trainer who was named in a report as having failed to report Larry Nassar’s repeated sexual abuses has himself been accused of sexual assault and domestic violence, according to court records obtained by the Lansing State Journal.

David Jager, 39, who has worked for Michigan State football since 2013 and is still listed on its site, was reportedly charged with violence against women in two Ingham County district courts. He is also accused of lying to a police officer.

A Michigan State spokesperson reportedly told the State Journal that Jager is still employed by the university, but has been on paid administrative leave since March 2018. A specific reason for the leave was not disclosed.

MSU trainer said Nassar was ‘best in the world’

Jager was one of 11 people named in an investigation from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office who failed to report accusations against Nassar to the authorities.

In Jager’s case, his girlfriend reportedly told him that Nassar had groped her. Jager’s response was reportedly indifference, telling her that Nassar is “the best in the world” and that she should report it herself if she was uncomfortable.

Accused by two different women

Jager reportedly faces misdemeanor charges after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend at Spartan Stadium in August 2015, then lying about it to police. He also reportedly received a felony charge for attempting to sexually assault a different woman in February 2015.

Per the State Journal, Jager is due back in court for a pretrial conference in late August and was released on a $2,500 bond that includes a no contact order for the woman he’s accused of assaulting. No court appearances are reportedly scheduled yet.

A Michigan State trainer accused of violence by two different women has been on paid administrative leave since March 2018. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

