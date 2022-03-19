Michigan State survives Davidson, sets up second-round matchup with Duke

Tom Izzo will get one last shot at Mike Krzyzewski.

Michigan State fended off strong effort from Davidson on Friday for a 74-73 victory to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Awaiting the Spartans on Sunday? No. 2 seed Duke.

Sophomore guard Alex Hoggard triggered a pivotal 10-0 second-half run that swung the game from a 56-51 Davidson lead to a 61-56 Michigan State advantage that gave the Spartans the lead for good.

Michigan State extended its lead to 67-59 with 59 seconds remaining, but Davidson kept pressure on with made buckets and a forced turnover on an inbounds pass in the game's final minute. The Spartans hit most of their free throws down the stretch to ensure victory.

Hoggard finished the game with 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Senior forward Joey Hauser, meanwhile, led the way with 27 points and eight rebounds while connecting on 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

Joey Hauser, left, and Julius Marble II helped the Spartans to a second-round matchup with Duke. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One last Izzo-K matchup

Duke and Michigan State last met in the NCAA tournament in 2019, when the Spartans upended a Blue Devils team featuring Zion Williamson to secure a Final Four berth. The seventh-seeded Spartans will look to play spoiler again on Sunday in an effort to put an early end to Krzyzewski's farewell tour. Duke beat Cal State Fullerton earlier Friday to advance to the second round.

"Mike's done so much," Izzo told CBS of the matchup after the game. "It's gonna be a privilege to be in the game. It's gonna be great, I think, for fans. It's gonna be great for CBS."

Izzo also addressed his 3-12 record in head-to-head matchups with Krzyzewski. This is the sixth matchup between the pair in NCAA tournament play.

"I hope we play better than we have most of the time," Izzo said.

If there's any solace for Michigan State it's that two of those wins have come in the last three matchups, including that 2019 NCAA tournament matchup. Sunday will be a tough task against a Duke team sporting five potential NBA first-round picks on its roster.