Michigan State outlasts Wisconsin in double overtime 34-28

  • Michigan State punt returner Jayden Reed (1) jumps over Wisconsin' Haakon Anderson (27) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13), defended by Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) scores a touchdown during overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman (0), who was defended by Wisconsin cornerback Jay Shaw (1) reacts after a touchdown in overtime during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • The Michigan State team celebrates after their overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed (1), defended by Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2), catches the game winning touchdown in overtiime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) reaches out to wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) after Reed's winning touchdown catch in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) breaks through the line for a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scrambles for 14-yards during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
·3 min read

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Quarterback Payton Thorne threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jayden Reed in the second overtime Saturday to lift Michigan State to a 34-28 victory over Wisconsin.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big 10 Conference). It is the first loss for Wisconsin's interim coach Jim Leonhard who replaced Paul Chryst two weeks ago.

The game-winning throw was set up after Michigan State's Jacoby Windmon stripped the ball from Braelon Allen on the first play of the second overtime and defensive tackle Dashaun Mallory pounced on the ball. Three plays later, Thorne hit Reed in the right corner of the end zone with the game-winner.

On the first play of the first overtime, Reed threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Keon Coleman at the goal line, giving the Spartans a 28-21 lead.

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz tied the game when he connected with Chimere Dike on a 25-yard scoring pass.

After Michigan State took a 21-14 lead, Mertz marched the Badgers 52 yards to even the game at 21 with 2:04 remaining on his 3-yard touchdown pass to Keontez Lewis.

On the ensuing possession the Spartans had an opportunity to win the game in regulation by driving to the Badgers' 29-yard line. However, a bad snap on a 37-yard field goal forced holder Bryce Baringer to throw a pass that was intercepted by John Torchio.

Trailing 14-7 at halftime, Michigan State's Elijah Collins tied the game at 14 with 54 seconds remaining in the third quarter when he capped an eight-play, 97-yard drive with a 1-yard run. Tight end Maliq Carr keyed the march when he caught a 72-yard pass and was forced out at the Wisconsin 12 by Kamo'i Latu.

Thorne tossed a 29-yard scoring pass to Coleman with 7:23 left to give the Spartans a 21-14 lead. The drive was kept alive by two pass interference penalties, including one on fourth and 4 from the Badgers' 44-yard line.

Allen put the Badgers (3-4, 1-3) on top 7-0 when he capped their first drive with a 1-yard dive over a pile on fourth and 1. He gained 31 of Wisconsin's 63 yards on the drive.

Michigan State tied it at 7 with 20 seconds left in the first when Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger broke free for a 12-yard touchdown run. The score was set up following Windmon's interception of Mertz at the Badgers' 12-yard line.

Allen, who finished with 123 yards, gave Wisconsin a 14-7 lead on another 1-yard run early in the second. He started the 75-yard drive with a 34-yard before being run out of bounds.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The Badgers defense gave up 389 yards, its most since allowing 539 to Ohio State on Sept. 24. Wisconsin will need to improve their pass defense against Purdue to avoid a two-game losing streak.

Michigan State: After giving up an average of 528.5 yards over the last four games, the Spartans played one of their best defensive games of the season. Michigan State gave up only 283 yards to Wisconsin, including only 131 passing yards.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts Purdue on Oct. 22 in a key Big Ten West game and then has a bye week.

Michigan State: Has a bye week and then goes on the road Oct. 29 to play Michigan.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the