Michigan State: Larry Nassar crimes brought 'no NCAA rules violations'

There were no NCAA violations when disgraced athletic department doctor Larry Nassar sexually assaulted at least 25 student-athletes at Michigan State, the university says.

In a letter dated March 22 and released Wednesday, the university declared that the crimes committed by Nassar violated NCAA rules but the school and its athletic department were compliant with NCAA guidelines regarding how it handled the situation.

Michigan State sent the letter to the NCAA through attorney Mike Glazier, who detailed Nassar's crimes as "abhorrent and a violation of every standard of conduct expected of university of employees" but insisted no NCAA violations occurred once the investigation began.

"I trust that you will see that the University is in no way attempting to sidestep the issues facing it, and that if the University had any reason to believe the criminal conduct of Nassar also implicated NCAA rules violations, the University would accept responsibility in that area as well," Glazier wrote.

"However, after a thorough and analytic examination of NCAA legislation, and an application of the known facts associated with the Nassar matter to NCAA legislation, the University finds no NCAA rules violations."

Nassar already is in prison for possessing child pornography. He also has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexually assaulting girls and women across multiple sports at Michigan State and with the national gymnastics program, including U.S. Olympic teams. More than 250 of his victims have come forward in lawsuits in recent months.

The full letter from Michigan State to the NCAA can be read here.