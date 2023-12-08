Michigan State hires UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz as president, sets start date

It’s official: UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will depart the university to become the next president of Michigan State University.

The Michigan State Board of Trustees unanimously voted to hire Guskiewicz as the university’s 22nd president in a special meeting Friday morning. Guskiewicz attended the meeting, which was held virtually. He was reported more than three weeks ago to be the sole finalist for the job and said he was “weighing” the opportunity.

He will start his new role March 4.

Guskiewicz has spent almost 30 years as a faculty member and administrator at UNC and has held the chancellorship since 2019. He filled the role on an interim basis beginning in February that year, before being named the university’s 12th chancellor in December.

He has seen the university through a tumultuous four-plus years, first inheriting the years-long controversy over the Silent Sam Confederate monument upon becoming chancellor, then leading UNC through the COVID-19 pandemic and national controversies, including whether journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones would be offered tenure to teach at the university. More recently, he confronted the tragedy this fall of an on-campus shooting that left a professor dead.

He will take the helm at Michigan State at a time of turmoil, with infighting among its Board of Trustees and national controversies, including the Larry Nassar scandal, thrusting it into the spotlight in recent years. The university’s previous president resigned over actions by the university’s trustees, saying he had “lost confidence” in the governing board.

Guskiewicz wrote to Michigan State faculty in mid-November that he would only take the new job if there was no “undue interference” from the university’s governing board.

Guskiewicz is a renowned expert on sports concussions and athletic training, receiving a MacArthur “genius grant” fellowship for that work in 2011. He joined the faculty at UNC in 1995 and rose through the ranks of the exercise and sport science department before becoming the dean of the College of Arts & Sciences, the university’s largest academic unit, in 2016.

Story continues

A search for a new chancellor at UNC is expected to begin after UNC System President Peter Hans selects someone to serve in the role on an interim basis, though no timeline for such a decision has been announced as of Friday morning.

A 13-member committee, selected by Hans and UNC Board of Trustees Chair John Preyer, will lead the search for the university’s 13th chancellor, gathering input from the campus community and interviewing candidates. The Board of Trustees will submit three finalists to the system Board of Governors. Hans will make the final nomination for consideration by that board.

The system expects “a competitive search that will attract a wide range of great candidates from all over the country,” system spokesperson Andy Wallace told The News & Observer Tuesday.

The search process is confidential, but the final vote to hire a chancellor must take place in a public meeting.