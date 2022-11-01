Michigan State football suspends four more players after violence in Michigan Stadium tunnel

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended in the wake of the violence that broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after Saturday night's game in Ann Arbor.

Freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones, redshirt junior cornerback Justin White, senior linebacker/defensive end Jacoby Windmon and senior defensive end Brandon Wright bring the total of MSU players suspended after Saturday's events to eight.

In a statement released by the athletic department on Tuesday afternoon, MSU AD Alan Haller and head coach Mel Tucker said: "We are transparently working with law enforcement and the Big Ten Conference to evaluate additional facts and evidence surrounding the events in Ann Arbor. We will continue to take appropriate action in this matter as we learn more. The student-athlete suspensions will remain in place until the investigations are completed."

WATCH: ESPN releases footage of ugly brawl in tunnel after Michigan State-Michigan game

MORE: Michigan player hires attorney after suffering concussion in tunnel fight

The statement said that the new suspensions come as MSU continues "to gather and review electronic evidence of the altercation."

On Sunday, Tucker announced the suspensions of starting defensive back Angelo Grose, starting defensive end Zion Young, backup defensive end Itayvion “Tank” Brown and backup defensive back Khary Crump for their roles in the altercation. Those players were seen in several social media videos attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows after Michigan State's 29-7 loss on Saturday night.

Several more videos have emerged since the initial rush early Sunday morning, including those that showed Michigan defensive back Gemon Green being struck by an MSU player wielding a helmet. Green has since retained a lawyer, who released a statement on Monday apparently setting the stage for civil lawsuit.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football suspends 4 more players after tunnel violence

