Michigan State coach Tom Izzo impressed by evolution of Hornets’ rising star Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges typically visits his old stomping grounds in East Lansing, Mich. during the offseason, making the rounds at his favorite institute of higher learning.

When the Charlotte Hornets forward does, it always includes several visits with the person he partially credits for helping mold him into the 23-year-old he is today. That would be longtime Michigan State men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo, someone who is almost like a father figure to Bridges.

During their most recent visit, Bridges offered a little insight into his mental state, informing Izzo of the impending success he and the Hornets were headed for. The chat was enough to convince him Bridges was about to step it up a couple of notches.

“I think he feels they are going to be better as a team,” Izzo said. “You make money at first (as a pro) and that kind of takes up everything. And then you kind of realize that if you are a competitor you are still about winning. And I think that’s where Miles is. He came back here his second year to win a championship and we went 31-5 or whatever and we didn’t do it. But that’s what he came back for and that’s what I always loved about the kid.

“I thought he was not selfish in any way shape or form. But you get to the NBA and money changes everybody, including me. And I think he had to learn that and adapt to that. And then realize that as much as making money is good, you are in this to accomplish personal goals. Some of those personal goals are how you play and how your team does. I think he’s starting to do that from what I can see.”

Izzo still recalls how something in particular motivated Bridges.

“He had some buddies in the G League,” Izzo said. “He just didn’t want to play in the G League and that was one of his goals. Now how many kids think like that? He could have got the same money and that really impressed me. I said, ‘You know what? That’s a good reason. God bless ya.’ And I think I hugged and kissed him because I figured my life’s going to be better.”

Story continues

Izzo recently spoke with The Observer about Bridges’ growth on and off the court, how his time at Michigan State prepared him for his current situation in the NBA, how coach James Borrego reached out to him and more.

Roderick Boone: Miles’ mom explained how he used to be a follower growing up. How has he matured and blossomed in your eyes?

Tom Izzo: Just when he was up here and listening to him, he was saying, ‘We are going to be better this year.’ We are going to be this, we’re going to be that. Winning has become important to him and I don’t think you and I would be any different. You go from having no money in your life to all of the sudden making millions and it sort of encompasses who you are for a year or two. And then you start getting back to reality about, ‘ Yeah this is great, but I’ve got more things to accomplish.’

And I think that’s where he is and I do think that he’s definitely tough enough, strong enough. I don’t know if you know this, Rod, but he couldn’t jump until he got to Michigan State. So I coached the s--- out of him. Nah, but he’s got that ability. I think he’s getting better with his shot, I think he’s getting better as a rebounder. He’s getting better, hopefully better as a defender. Miles is capable of being one of those 6-6, 6-7 guys that can do multi-dimensional things.

When you have versatility and that strength ... and he’s smart, too. Miles is smart. He’s not some knucklehead. He’s got intelligence and he’s got basketball intelligence. So I think now if he really starts taking care of all his business, he can go from really good to great to maybe even some day elite. You never know.

Roderick Boone: When he played for you at State, how did you see his versatility evolve to assist him reaching the point he’s at now where he can play and guard more than one position?

Tom Izzo: I think you just hit the million-dollar phrase. Playing more than one spot is one thing, but guarding more than one spot (is something else). I think he’s capable of guarding, 2s, 3s, 4s if there is a numbering system in this day and age of no position basketball. But one of the things that happened is he came here as a ‘3’ man, kind of a guard-wing guy and was shooting a lot. And then we had all those injuries and he had to play some’ 4.’ He was a liittle undersized back then and yet his strength and ability to guard different people. ...

I think the way the NBA is now switching and everything. that was almost a blessing in disguise that we lost all those big guys. He had to figure out how to play different positions and guard different positions. So the negative became a positive and the next year we got Jaren Jackson, who was our power forward and Miles could go back to regular position. But in this day and age now, two, three years later it seems like a lot of teams are playing so small they’re not playing big.

So I think Miles can play the ‘3,’ ‘4,’ ‘2’ whatever in pro ball. And I think his ability as he continues to get better defensively, his ability to switch like they do so much of in the NBA. He’s strong enough to cover a bigger guy, athletic enough to cover a smaller guy, and I couldn’t agree with you enough Rod. That’s how you stay in the league a long time because versatility is a spice of life kinda.

Roderick Boone: You mentioned earlier how James Borrego dilaed you up to chat about Miles. What was that like and what do you think that says about how much he wants to connect with him?

Tom Izzo: That’s what I was really impressed with JB. I really am. I’ve had like two pro coaches call me and really ask in depth questions after they have had them for a year or two or ‘Hey, he’s struggling, what did you do to get him through it? That’s pretty cool because that’s what I would do. I might call a kid’s parents. I might call his best friend, I might call his high school coach, you know? I think that means you are playing with someone who is egoless.

And I think that is a perfect thing for Miles because like all guys he can be a pain in the butt too sometimes. Everybody is everybody. So can I. So I appreciate it. But I think you can always coach Miles hard and yet I think you can also put your arm around him and he had some really good things to say or do. So I think that’s why I’d really like to really see that team take a big step because I am impressed by the coach and of course I love Miles.So that’s a double good reason for them to do really well and I hope and pray that that happens.

Roderick Boone: Miles already has great synergy with LaMelo Ball. He mentioned to me that playing with Cassius Winston at Michigan State was similar to being on the court. What are your thoughts on that and their cohesion?

Tom Izzo: Well Ball, I got to see him some in high school because I recruited a kid off his team. And I am amazed. I mean, I thought he was really good then, but I think he’s taken it to a whole ‘nother step and he’ll do that in pro ball. That’s the one neat thing about Miles is I could throw some of those passes because if you get it anywhere up in the air he can go get it. Shannon Brown, Jason Richardson. I say they are point guards deletes because sometimes you;ve got to put it right on the ninet,l With Miles, you can put it left, right, in between / But Ball is really good and they do have a food synergy because I think on the other side of it Miles is going to go get it so there is a comfort level of just throw it and not have to thread it if that makes any sense. He can go get a ball tha;s not perfect andI really think that can be a hell of a combination in the future.

Roderick Boone: How much are you like a proud dad watching from afar knowing you had a small part in helping him achieve his dream of playing professional?

Tom Izzo: Well, I am proud of him because for the most part as you say he’s still got to grow. It’s a wicked league, meaning you’ve got to be so good and there are so many distractions in that league. His mother stays up with me all the time and his sister. I mean she’s on him all the time about everything, which has helped him I think believe it or not. But I think you said something that I respect about Miles as much as any player I’ve had. And he’s a very humble guy. We are riding to see his mother talking about whether he should come out and go pro or not. And he says, ‘Coach, I really don’t wanna LEAVE/GO.

I almost drove my car off the road. I said, ‘What the hell are you talking about? I thought you were gone?’ And the maturity of, ‘I want to get better, I like my teammates, I enjoy it here.’ I mean, in that respect Miles Bridges is a guy I talk to people about every day. And his comment about I need to get better and I don’t want to spend any time in the G League, whether that’s good bad or indifferent or anybody else looks at it as that, that is a pretty mature statement for a 19 or 20 years old at the time to say.

And then to exercise that and actually accomplish it, I think tells you a little bit about Miles. So winning was important, getting better was important. That wasn’t me. That was him and I just happened to be part of the recipient of that. And for that I’ll always pull for Miles. Because I’m grateful that I use him in recruiting today. I said it’s not just about getting to the NBA. It’s putting yourself a position that you can be successful and get more than one contract in the NBA. And I think that’s the way Miles looked at it. And during a time when I don’t think a lot of people looked at it that way.

So I love the kid. He’s a good kid, he’s taking care of his family. I know he’s taking care of his mom. He’s been a guy that comes back. He came back for our grind week. He’s in touch with our guys and he’s just one of those guys that humility and ego-less are a big part of him. And anybody that has the athletic ability of him and came from where he came from and is still humble enough to appreciate things, yeah I don’t like that. I love that.