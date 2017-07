Michigan sports doctor to plead guilty to having child porn

FILE - In this May 26, 2017, file photo, defense attorney Shannon Smith talks to her client, Dr. Larry Nassar, during the second portion of his preliminary hearing on sexual assault at the 55th District Court in Mason,Mich. USA Gymnastics needs to undergo a complete cultural change to become better equipped at protecting athletes from abuse according to an independent review of the embattled organizations practices. USA Gymnastics ordered the review last fall following a series of civil of lawsuits filed against the organization and the former team doctor by a pair of gymnasts who claim the physician sexually abused them during their time on the U.S. national team.(Julia Nagy/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- A former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls plans to plead guilty to unrelated charges of possession of child pornography.

A court document shows that Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to change his plea from not guilty to guilty.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State, especially in treating gymnasts in the region. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area. They say he molested them with ungloved hands during treatments for various injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.