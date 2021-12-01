4th student dies from Michigan school shooting, 15-year-old charged as adult: Latest

A fourth student has died following Tuesday afternoon's shooting at a Michigan high school.

Justin Shilling, 17, died at about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the wake of the shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, sheriff's officials said. Three other students, ages 14 to 17, died Tuesday. Seven people, including a teacher, were injured.

PHOTO: People attending a vigil embrace at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021, after a student opened fire at Oxford High School, killing three students and wounding several others, including a teacher. (Paul Sancya/AP)

PHOTO: Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot in Oxford where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021. (Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA Today Network)

The suspected gunman, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was taken into custody and is being charged as an adult, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a news conference Wednesday.

There's no indication that the victims were specifically targeted, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Wednesday.

McDonald said she is confident prosecutors can prove the shooting was premeditated "well before the incident."

MORE: Michigan school shooting: What we know about the victims

A law enforcement official told ABC News that investigators are actively pursuing information that, Monday night, an undetermined number of students appeared to see a Snapchat video warning of a shooting on Tuesday. Some students who saw the video stayed home from school, though no calls were placed to police regarding the video, the official said.

Crumbley has been charged with one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 11 counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, she said. Additional charges are possible, McDonald said.

PHOTO: Students, parents, teachers, and community members gather for a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

PHOTO: Flowers are placed on a sign outside Oxford High School a day after a deadly shooting at the school on Dec. 1, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The teen allegedly took his father's semiautomatic handgun, a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol, with him to school, officials said.

The teen allegedly came out of a bathroom and began shooting. He never went into a classroom and was apprehended in a hallway, Bouchard said.

Thirty spent shell casings have been recovered, the sheriff said. The suspect had 18 live rounds left, he said.

PHOTO: Students leave flowers at the sign of Oxford High School where memorial items are being placed in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021. (Paul Sancya/AP)

The suspect's father purchased the weapon on Black Friday and officials are looking into how the family stored its guns and how much access the teen had to them, according to a source briefed on the investigation. The suspect had apparently used the gun prior to the school shooting, the source said.

Story continues

McDonald said prosecutors are considering charges against both of the suspect's parents.

MORE: 3 killed, 8 hurt in shooting at Michigan high school

According to the sheriff's office, "the suspect had been involved in a meeting over behavior issues the prior day and the day of the shooting."

"Nothing of concern was noted in his school file prior to the first meeting," the sheriff's office said. "There are also no documented cases of bullying of the suspect with the school."

The first three students killed in the Tuesday shooting were Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hana St. Juliana, 14.

PHOTO: Students, parents, teachers, and community members gather for a vigil at the Lake Point Community Church following a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021 in Oxford, Mich. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Four of the seven injured victims remained in the hospital on Wednesday, the sheriff said. Among those in the hospital is a 17-year-old girl who is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, he said.

4th student dies from Michigan school shooting, 15-year-old charged as adult: Latest originally appeared on abcnews.go.com