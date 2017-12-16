Michigan rolls to 90-58 win over Detroit Mercy

DETROIT (AP) -- With its top big man out injured, Michigan overwhelmed Detroit Mercy with defense and outside shooting.

Charles Matthews had 20 points and seven rebounds, and the Wolverines went on a 19-0 run in the first half on the way to a 90-58 rout of the Titans on Saturday. Michigan was without big man Moe Wagner, who sat out with a sprained ankle, but the Wolverines made 11 3-pointers, and their defense held Detroit Mercy to 33 percent shooting from the field.

''Just our effort level I think, and our focus on that end has been huge over these last couple games,'' forward Duncan Robinson said. ''Seeing that success and having some success watching the opponents' field goal percentage go down is encouraging.''

Zavier Simpson added 12 points and seven assists for Michigan, and Robinson scored 11 points, all in the first half. Jon Teske started in place of Wagner and had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

The Wolverines led 54-19 at halftime in the opener of a doubleheader of in-state teams at Little Caesars Arena. No. 2 Michigan State beat Oakland 86-73 in the second game .

The Wolverines (10-3) raced out to an early lead, taking a 16-4 advantage on Jordan Poole's dunk, and Detroit Mercy's problems were only beginning. A layup by Jaleel Hogan of the Titans (4-7) made it 23-13, but Michigan scored the next 19 points, including 3-pointers by Eli Brooks, Robinson, Simpson, Ibi Watson and Robinson again.

Robinson entered shooting 32 percent from 3-point range, uncharacteristically low for him. He went 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in this game.

Kameron Chatman, who used to play at Michigan, led the Titans with 18 points.

''I was mainly trying to get the win with my team, but it was pretty good to go back at 'em,'' Chatman said.

BIG PICTURE

Detroit Mercy: Titans coach Bacari Alexander was an assistant at Michigan under John Beilein, but his familiarity and Chatman's were of little use. The Titans were huge underdogs to begin with, and they caught Michigan on a day when the Wolverines were making their 3s.