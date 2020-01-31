Michigan reinstates Simpson after 1-game suspension

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson has been reinstated after he was suspended one game for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Simpson missed Michigan's win at Nebraska on Tuesday night but is set to play Saturday against No. 25 Rutgers at New York's Madison Square Garden.

''I am looking forward to moving on from this,'' coach Juwan Howard said in a statement. ''Anything further will continue to be handled within.''

The Nebraska game was the first Simpson had missed in his Michigan career, snapping a streak of 135 in a row. The senior averages 12.8 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Simpson said he made ''some disappointing decisions'' last weekend and accepts responsibility.

''I know I let my coaches, teammates, and fans down as well as athletic department and community members. More importantly, I let myself and family down. They say you learn something new, or from something, every day and this is one of those times,'' Simpson said. ''I have apologized to my team and now apologize to everyone who continues to support me as well as our program.''

