How Michigan reached the College Football Playoff

Michigan’s path to the College Football Playoff was much more straight forward than TCU.

While the Horned Frogs had their fair share of comebacks and fourth quarter battles, the Wolverines mostly marched through their schedule like a machine.

That’s not to say Michigan’s entire season was without adversity or intrigue, but overall the Wolverines weren’t tested much during their 13-0 campaign. The Horned Frogs will face Michigan on Saturday in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

A look back at how Michigan reached the final four:

Let the QB battle begin

Michigan’s non-conference schedule was extremely soft as the Wolverines opened the season with a 51-7 win over Colorado State. The easy competition was beneficial for coach Jim Harbaugh, though. He used the games as the deciding factor in his quarterback between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. McNamara didn’t exactly set the world on fire against the Rams, completing just 50% of his passes for 136 yards and a touchdown.

J.J. McCarthy secured the starting Michigan quarterback spot with an impressive game against Hawaii.

McCarthy’s time

The former five-star quarterback got the start in the next game, a 56-10 beating of Hawaii in Ann Arbor. McCarthy was excellent as he completed 11-of-12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. It was at that moment many Michigan fans knew the job was his.

One final test run

McCarthy got the next start against Connecticut and officially cemented his place as Michigan’s starter. UConn would actually end up being a decent non-conference opponent as the Huskies surprisingly made a bowl game, but against the Wolverines they were over matched. McCarthy was excellent again, missing just three passes as the Wolverines rolled to a 59-0 win.

Maryland defensive back Gavin Gibson (26) sacks Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) on Sept. 24. The Terps nearly upset the Wolverines.

Big 10 play starts

Michigan was expected to keep rolling with another big victory over Maryland, but the Terrapins were up for the challenge. Maryland was down 17-13 at halftime and after a scoreless third quarter, there was real momentum brewing for an upset. However, Michigan pulled away in the fourth quarter thanks to the brilliance of star running back Blake Corum. Corum had a 47-yard touchdown in the fourth and rushed for more than 200 yards in the 34-27 win.

Story continues

Road test passed

Road games at Iowa for top-ranked teams are always tough to navigate and the Hawkeyes’ top-ranked defense made life hard on Michigan in the 27-14 win, but the inability of the offense to stress Michigan’s defense was too much to overcome. Iowa was shutout for three quarters and the Wolverines led 27-7 before a touchdown in the final seconds made the final margin closer.

Star potential shown

Harbaugh didn’t expect a lot out of McCarthy early, thanks to the Wolverines’ stout defense and great running game. In game No. 6 against Indiana, McCarthy displayed why he could be much more than a game manager in the 31-10 win. McCarthy threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. It was the only game this season he’s topped 300 yards. The game was tied 10-10 at halftime, but Michigan pulled away with 21 straight points in the second half.

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates a play with DJ Turner (5) during their rout of Penn State.

Dismantling of Penn State

Besides the narrow win at Maryland, Michigan’s first real test was expected to be against a top-10 Penn State team. Instead the Wolverines embarrassed the Nittany Lions in Ann Arbor, 41-17, for a statement win for Harbaugh and company. McCarthy had his worst game as a starter, but it didn’t matter. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was held to just 7-of-19 passing and Michigan rushed for more than 400 yards against one of the nation’s top run defenses.

The rivalry game and brawl

Michgan’s 29-7 win over rival Michigan State was overshadowed by an ugly brawl after the win. Two Michigan players were jumped by a group of Spartans in the stadium tunnel. Seven Michigan State players were eventually charged with varying levels of assault. On the field, Michigan did the beating as Corum pounded the Spartans defense for 177 yards on the ground.

Another blowout

Rutgers gave Michigan fits early on as the Scarlett Knights held a 17-14 lead at halftime. However, Michigan overcame another slow start and rolled for a 52-17 victory. McCarthy struggled despite throwing two touchdowns and Corum had an efficient 109 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan forced three interceptions including one from five-star freshman Will Johnson.

Another tune up

Michigan followed one blowout with another as the Wolverines easily handled Nebraska 34-3. McCarthy once again failed to complete at least 50% of his throws, but Corum was excellent as he continued to build his Heisman case with 162 yards and a touchdown. The Cornhuskers managed just 146 yards of total offense.

Michigan running back Blake Corum (2) runs against the Illinois before suffering a knee injury later in the game.

Michigan escapes Illinois

For the first time Michigan found itself in a battle late in the fourth quarter the game undecided. The Wolverines were down 17-10 entering the final quarter and needed to pull out everything to survive the Illini. It didn’t help that Corum had to exit the game with a knee injury and Illinois’ stingy defense forced another inefficient game from McCarthy. Jake Moody hit three field goals in the fourth, including one with nine seconds remaining to help Michigan escape the upset bid.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs past the Ohio State defense during their game on Nov. 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio

‘The Game’ disappoints

With Michigan and Ohio State surviving, the stage was set for arguably the biggest game in the rivalry’s history. For a half it lived up to the billing with the Buckeyes holding a 20-17 lead at halftime. Corum tried to play in the first half, but only managed two carries before exiting. It didn’t matter, though as Donovan Edwards gained 216 yards on the ground. The Wolverines had five touchdowns that went at least 45 yards in their commanding 45-23 win over the Buckeyes.

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell holds the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after defeating Purdue in the Big Ten championship on Dec. 4 in Indianapolis.

CFP berth secured

Michigan’s spot in the CFP was already likely clinched after smoking Ohio State, but the Wolverines left no doubt by rolling Purdue 43-22 in the Big 10 championship game. The Boilermakers hung around early, only trailing 14-13 at the half. The Wolverines showed their explosiveness in the second half as an Edwards touchdown run put Michigan ahead 28-13 in the third quarter and it was a wrap from there.

Edwards rushed for 185 yards and showed his performance against Ohio State was no fluke. Now TCU will try to be the first team to deliver Michigan a loss.











