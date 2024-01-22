Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Is Engaged to High School Sweetheart Katya Kuropas!

The national champion popped the question with an oval-cut sparkler — and the couple's puppy!

Annie Denten/anniedenten.com@anniedenten_ Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Is Engaged

Just two weeks after taking home a national championship ring with the Wolverines, University of Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy had a very different ring on his mind!

On Saturday, the Michigan quarterback and his girlfriend of five years, Katya Kuropas announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

“Me, You & Marley Forever & Ever✨🤍,” they captioned the carousel of photos of the beach engagement.

McCarthy popped the question on a beach with a stunning oval-cut sparkler — with help from their adorable puppy Marley.

Following the happy announcement, the couple’s comments section was filled with congratulations from friends, family and Wolverines fans — including Michigan native Taylor Lautner, who wrote, “Congrats guys ❤️.”

On Sunday, the day after revealing their engagement news, Kuropas celebrated McCarthy’s birthday with a sweet tribute.

“Happy birthday my love,” she wrote on Instagram. “You are the best thing that ever happened to me. Most don’t understand the quality of human being you are but I do, and you inspire me every day because of it.”

“You are my everything,” she continued. “I love you so much. Beyond words. Can’t wait for forever with you🫶🏽💕.”

Last October, the high school sweethearts celebrated their five year anniversary, each with a heartfelt post.

“1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life,” McCarthy wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do!”

“You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are,” he added. “I love you my queen!!! 👸🥰❤️.”

In her own anniversary tribute, Kuropas wrote, “Five years later and I love you more than ever!! So many memories, so much happiness, and the most special love🫶🏽 Words can’t describe how grateful I am for you!”

“Better together always♾️🩶,” she added.

