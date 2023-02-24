Michigan power outage map: Over 800,000 homes, businesses without power amid winter ice storm

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·1 min read

As winter weather continues to batter much of the country, significant power outages were reported, particularly in the Midwest. In Michigan, over 809,000 customers were left in the dark Thursday.

According to outage tracker PowerOutage.US, Michigan saw more power outages than any other state as of about 9:00 p.m. ET Thursday – followed by over 38,000 outages reported in Illinois and more than 33,000 outages seen in Wisconsin.

More than 94,000 outages were reported in Wayne County, home of Detroit, and over 92,000 were reported in Oakland County, per USA TODAY Network's power outage tracker.

More than 82% of energy customers – over 17,000 homes and businesses – were in the dark in Hillsdale County, located in southern Michigan near the Ohio border.

Much of Michigan, particularly the northern part of the state and Upper Peninsula, werunder winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories on Thursday , according to the National Weather Service.

See a tracker of power outages in Michigan below.

Updates: Winter storm spreads from coast to coast as blizzard forecast continues in Plains, Midwest

Snow in California? Rare blizzard warning issued for Los Angeles area, officials say

Michigan power outage tracker

For more Michigan weather coverage follow along here with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network.

US weather watches and warnings

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan power outage map: Thousands with no power in Detroit, Oakland

