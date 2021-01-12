Michigan plans to charge ex governor over Flint water scandal

New charges are expected to be brought against the former governor by the state of Michigan in the Flint water scandal (REUTERS)

The former Michigan governor and several officials are to be charged following a new investigation into the Flint water crisis, according to the Associated Press.

Former- Governor Rick Snyder, his health director Nick Lyon and other ex-officials have been told they will face charges over the scandal, which devastated the majority Black city of Flint with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease six years ago.

The attorney general’s office has informed defence lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon, two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday, on condition of anonymity.

The nature of the charges are currently unknown. The Michigan attorney general’s office told The Independent that they were unable to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Mr Snyder, a Republican who has been out of office for two years, was governor when state-appointed managers in Flint switched the city’s water to the Flint River in 2014 as a cost-saving step while a pipeline was being built to Lake Huron.

The water, however, was not treated to reduce corrosion and the lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.

The disastrous decision affirmed by state regulators spoiled the distribution system used by nearly 100,000 residents.

Among those exposed were nearly 9,000 children under the age of six. Lead is toxic and accumulates in the body, according to the World Health Organization, and is particularly harmful to young children. Unborn babies can also be exposed when lead is released into their mother’s blood during pregnancy.

The disaster made Flint a nationwide symbol of governmental mismanagement, with residents lining up for bottled water and parents fearing that their children had suffered permanent harm. The crisis was highlighted by some as an example of environmental injustice and racism.

At the same time, bacteria in the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires’. Legionella bacteria can emerge through misting and cooling systems, triggering a severe form of pneumonia, especially in people with weakened immune systems. Authorities counted at least 90 cases in Genesee County, including 12 deaths.

The outbreak was announced by Mr Snyder and Mr Lyon in January 2016, although Mr Lyon conceded that he knew that cases were being reported many months earlier.

In 2018, Mr Lyon was ordered to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges after a special prosecutor accused him of failing to timely inform the public about the outbreak. His attorneys argued there was not enough solid information to share earlier with the public.

By June 2019, the entire Flint water investigation was turned upside down. Prosecutors working under a new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Mr Lyon as well as charges against seven more people and said the probe would start anew.

Last month, the Flint City Council signed off on its portion of a $641 million settlement with residents who were exposed to the lead-tainted water.

Associated Press contributed to this report

