Michigan, Ohio State Players Brawl After Rivalry Game

Police used pepper spray on football players from Michigan and Ohio State during a brawl between the two teams following a rivalry game.

The Michigan Wolverines upset their longtime rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in a stunning 13-10 victory in Columbus Saturday afternoon.

After the Wolverines’ win, Michigan players could be seen carrying a school flag during a midfield celebration. In a video clip circulating online, Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer rips the Michigan flag away, causing a melee to break out. As players from both teams push and throw punches, police attempt to break up the fight, with some officers threatening to use pepper spray.

Several Michigan players could also be seen in news footage rubbing their faces and eyes, as if sprayed.

The Ohio State University Police Department later confirmed in a statement that officers “representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray” during the fight.

After the brawl, Michigan running back Kalel Mullings told reporter Jenny Taft that you “hate to see stuff like that.”

“It’s bad for the sport, bad for college football,” Mullings said. “But at the end of the day, some people, they gotta learn how to lose, man. You can’t be fighting and stuff just because you lost a game, you know. All that fighting ― we have 60 minutes, we have four quarters to do all that fighting.”

Michigan has now won four games in a row against Ohio State, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

