Michigan, Michigan State football players get in physical altercation in tunnel after game

What started off as typical end-of-game chippiness turned ugly. The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game.

One of the videos showed several Spartans, including Itayvion Brown, Zion Young and Angelo Grose, attacking Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows.

Head coaches of both teams, Michigan State's Mel Tucker and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, were seen trying to direct their players to their respective locker rooms. The trash talk had begun just seconds after the final play of U-M's 29-7 victory over MSU and the delayed, yet respectful handshake between Tucker and Harbaugh was sandwiched between players from both MSU and U-M trash talking and jostling.

Harbaugh said after the game that two of his players were assaulted in the tunnel.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said he will let law enforcement handle the situation, and called the situation "unacceptable."

The Associated Press reports that U-M Deputy Police Chief Melissa Overton said an investigation has begun, in concert with MSU Police, the Michigan athletic department and football programs.

The Big Ten released a statement after the incident: "The Big Ten Conference is aware of an incident this evening at Michigan Stadium b/w student-athletes from Michigan State & Michigan. The conference is currently gathering information, will thoroughly review the facts & will take appropriate action"

Footage of the scuffling pic.twitter.com/cipLWi5RBS — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

My video didn’t record as players were bumping into me but this is the aftermath in the tunnel when UM got up there and MSU was mostly in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ckVYIg1Pfx — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 30, 2022

Harbaugh after the scuffle directing Michigan players into their locker room pic.twitter.com/CM4ZpXyEAS — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 30, 2022

A little more footage. Mel Tucker in there trying to get his players to the locker room pic.twitter.com/V7FIqzNArf — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) October 30, 2022

Mel Tucker at the podium: Says he doesn’t know what happened in the tunnel. “things were heated and we have to figure out what happened.” — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 30, 2022

Asked Jim Harbaugh about MSU’s players fighting a Michigan wide receiver in the tunnel. He called it an “assault” said AD Warde Manuel will be handing it with the authorities. pic.twitter.com/ilPMvyKhE4 — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) October 30, 2022

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tries to calm down Eyabi Okie after the game against Michigan State.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan, Michigan State players fight in Big House tunnel after game