Michigan Man Shot and Killed Over Line Dispute Outside of Popular Haunted House, Say Police

A 29-year-old man in Michigan is dead after he was shot following what authorities say was a dispute over cutting in line outside of a popular haunted house.

Douglas Albert Reese of Detroit was fatally shot early Sunday morning near the Erebus Haunted Attraction in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE.

Authorities said Reese and his girlfriend were waiting in line to enter the haunted house when a male suspect ahead of them would not move.

"The victim and the suspect exchanged words as the suspect thought the victim had cut in line ahead of him," the sheriff's office said in news release shared to Facebook. "The victim stated to his girlfriend that he was going to his vehicle. The suspect and victim went separately to the parking lot. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired."

Reese was struck in the side, neck and chest, according to authorities. He was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect, who the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said was wearing an orange sweatshirt and jeans at the time of the shooting. Witnesses also reported that a blue sedan fled the scene at a high speed, according to police.

A spokesperson for Erebus Haunted Attraction did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Reese was described as a "young, spirited, always smiling, hardworking" man by his sister.

"You hear about this every day, you hear about it every day I would have never thought it would be my brother," the sister, who did not wish to be identified by name, told FOX 2. "When somebody is walking away from a situation or whatever, you don't follow him and shoot him, you don't do that, that's not okay."

She also urged those who may have information about the shooting to report it, saying that "it's not snitching, you're telling on somebody who's a murderer."

Those with information about the case are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.