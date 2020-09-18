Michigan Judge Extends Mailed Ballot Receipt Deadline In Another Big Win For Democrats

Mailed ballots in the key swing state of Michigan will now have up to 14 days after the election to arrive at their destination to be counted so long as they are postmarked one day before the Nov. 3 Election Day, according to a Michigan state court judge’s ruling on Friday.

The ruling by Judge Cynthia Diane Stephens approved preliminary injunctive relief for two out of three challenges to Michigan election law that were brought by Marc Elias, the Democratic Party’s top elections lawyer, on behalf of a retirees group. President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, which have been waging a false propaganda campaign to undermine faith in mailed absentee ballots, oppose these changes to Michigan election law.

Those legal challenges aimed to extend the ballot receipt deadline, allow third parties to collect and return absentee ballots on behalf of voters and require the state to provide prepaid postage for all mailed absentee ballots. Stephens’ order approved the extension of the ballot receipt deadline and allowed third-party collection of ballots during a limited period while striking down the effort to mandate prepaid postage.

Absent an appeal, this ruling means that thousands, if not tens of thousands, of ballots that would otherwise have been invalidated through no fault of the voter will now be counted so long as the voter sends their ballot by Nov. 2. This is one of the most important changes sought by Democrats and voting rights advocates challenging voting restrictions across the country. The ruling comes on the heels of another crucial decision in Pennsylvania extending that state’s ballot receipt deadline.

In Michigan’s Aug. 4 primary election, 6,400 mailed absentee ballots were rejected solely because they arrived after the state’s Election Day receipt deadline. Most of those ballots were mailed prior to Election Day or postmarked on Election Day, but did not arrive on time due to postal delays. The post office’s general counsel sent a letter in August to 46 states, including Michigan, warning that they could not guarantee that mail ballots would be delivered on time to count. So far, more than 2.3 million Michigan voters have requested absentee ballots.

These were the key reasons Judge Stephens used to rule that Michigan’s ballot receipt deadline should be extended.

“Plaintiffs presented unrefuted evidence that thousands of voters’ absentee ballots were not counted due to having been received after Election Day in the most recent August 2020 primary election,” Stephens wrote in her order.

In one instance, according to Stephens, a voter sent their ballot to the election clerk’s office in Wyandotte, Michigan, but the mail was routed to Illinois before being delivered after the ballot receipt deadline. That ballot was invalidated solely due to an oddity in the postal service’s processing of mail.

Michigan voters won't have to worry about their mailed absentee ballots (pictured above) being returned late after a judge extended the ballot receipt deadline by 14 days. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Additionally, “The general counsel for the United States Postal Service acknowledged that the law in this state, namely the ballot receipt deadline, posed a significant risk of disenfranchisement because of current mail processing,” the order states.

Part of that is self-inflicted, as Louis DeJoy, a major Republican Party donor appointed as postmaster general in June, implemented efficiency reforms this summer that crippled the Post Office’s delivery schedule.

