Michigan lights arena in Michigan State's green and white in honor of shooting victims

Michigan State is still recovering from a shooting that killed three on its campus. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan State men's basketball team visited the usually hostile territory of Michigan for its first game since the deadly shooting on the Spartans' campus earlier this week.

That hostile territory became a welcoming one on Saturday, though, as the Wolverines and their fans paid tribute to the victims of the shooting by lighting up Crisler Center in Michigan State's green and white and playing the school's fight song before the game:

Michigan’s tribute to Michigan State pregame at Crisler pic.twitter.com/09lLzBRWTI — Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) February 19, 2023

Fans in the Maize Rage student section were also given signs reading "Spartan Strong," while many others showed up with their own signs.

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein was in attendance for the game Saturday, wearing a Spartans pin.

Former @umichbball head coach John Beilein is back in the Crisler Center wearing his Spartan Strong pin. No surprise … Beilein is an outstanding human. pic.twitter.com/9sB5InFtir — Joey Ellis (@Jellis1016) February 19, 2023

Michigan State was initially scheduled to face Minnesota on Wednesday, but the game was postponed in light of the shooting that killed three people and injured five others. The gunman lated died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tributes and support have poured in for Michigan State in the days since the shooting, including from the Michigan women's basketball team, which warmed up for a game on Thursday wearing shirts with their rivals' colors.