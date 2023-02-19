Michigan lights arena in Michigan State's green and white in honor of shooting victims

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 18: Crisler Arena is lit up green during a moment of silence to support for those affected by the shootings on the Michigan State campus prior to a basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 18, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michigan State is still recovering from a shooting that killed three on its campus. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan State men's basketball team visited the usually hostile territory of Michigan for its first game since the deadly shooting on the Spartans' campus earlier this week.

That hostile territory became a welcoming one on Saturday, though, as the Wolverines and their fans paid tribute to the victims of the shooting by lighting up Crisler Center in Michigan State's green and white and playing the school's fight song before the game:

Fans in the Maize Rage student section were also given signs reading "Spartan Strong," while many others showed up with their own signs.

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein was in attendance for the game Saturday, wearing a Spartans pin.

Michigan State was initially scheduled to face Minnesota on Wednesday, but the game was postponed in light of the shooting that killed three people and injured five others. The gunman lated died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Tributes and support have poured in for Michigan State in the days since the shooting, including from the Michigan women's basketball team, which warmed up for a game on Thursday wearing shirts with their rivals' colors.

Latest Stories

  • Spartans pregame ceremony honors 3 killed in campus shooting

    Michigan State women's basketball players wiped away tears as they stood shoulder to shoulder during a moment of silence before losing to No. 8 Maryland 66-61 on Saturday, less than a week after three students were killed in a shooting on campus. “I’m really proud of us for just showing up," said Julia Ayrault, who led the Spartans with 15 points. Diamond Miller scored 29 points and helped the Terrapins (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) hold on for the win after leading by 16 points in the second half.

  • Grandmotherhood inspires retired Fredericton teacher's first book

    When Janet Robinson's daughter had her first baby in the spring of 2021, the Fredericton teacher and guidance counsellor felt "a wave of emotion" that inspired her to become an author. "It was just this beautiful feeling," she said, describing the birth of Lennon, and of how a fourth generation was being welcomed into her family. Robinson, who is also a grandmother to her step-daughter's two children, channelled those feelings into writing and has now self-published the first in a planned series

  • 'I don't want to see people die': Volunteers in Summerside band together to help homeless

    On a cold, sunny February morning in Summerside — Prince Edward Island's second-largest city — Ivy Inkpen sits in her car next to the city's community fridge in a downtown parking lot. "Someone made potato soup in containers, which is a nice hot meal," Inkpen said from the front seat, turning to peer into the back of her car. "We have a box of sandwiches, another box of sandwiches with chocolate bars, and I have two more boxes of sandwiches in the back seat on the floor." This is a regular morni

  • After 10 years, man who was charged with murder of 4-year-old KC boy is in custody

    After 10 years, Martin Olmedo is in custody. He was charged in murder of 4-year-old

  • Turmoil in courts on gun laws in wake of justices' ruling

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Second Amendment is upending gun laws across the country, dividing judges and sowing confusion over what firearm restrictions can remain on the books. The high court's ruling that set new standards for evaluating gun laws left open many questions, experts say, resulting in an increasing number of conflicting decisions as lower court judges struggle to figure out how to apply it. The Supreme Court’s so-called Bruen decision changed t

  • Tiger Woods caught playing bizarre tampon prank

    The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box

  • Tiger Woods is now a billionaire — here's how he spends his money and lives his life

    Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.

  • Ex-NFL player Greg Hardy opens bare knuckle fighting career by getting knocked out cold

    The ex-NFL pass rusher got knocked flat by a massive underdog.

  • ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Blasts Celebrity Look-a-Like Choice At NBA All-Star Weekend

    Simu Liu has tweeted out his displeasure at being compared to an Asian man in a “celebrity look-a-like” segment simply because of their coethnic background. The incident happened at the NBA’s Celebrity All-Star game on Friday night. “I had a great time but this wasn’t cool,” the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” […]

  • M's Hernandez loses in arbitration, teams go 13-6 vs players

    Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions. Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.

  • Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard reach 100-point mark on same night

    Connor McDavid reached the 100-point mark in 56 games on Friday, while fellow phenom Connor Bedard notched the milestone in the WHL on the same night.

  • Make no mistake: Eric Bieniemy going to Washington is embarrassing for the NFL | Opinion

    Eric Bieniemy is heading to Washington to be the team's offensive coordinator. This is not a great moment for the NFL. In fact, it's embarrassing.

  • Dethroned King: Petty hurt as Johnson takes over race team

    Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.

  • Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek explains why they didn’t attend Super Bowl

    Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game

  • Maple Leafs acquire O'Reilly, Acciari in three-team trade with Blues, Wild

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night. Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs' 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis. Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O'Reilly's salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as

  • Joanne Courtney joins TSN broadcast team as an analyst at Scotties

    Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action. She'll be rinkside for her current gig at the Canadian women's curling championship. Courtney, who won a world title in 2017 as a second with skip Rachel Homan, has joined TSN's broadcast team for the Feb. 17-26 national playdowns in Kamloops, B.C. "I'm most looking forward to taking in all the action," Courtney said. "The f

  • NHL's 10 most untouchable prospects at trade deadline

    These 10 prospects shouldn't be going anywhere at the NHL trade deadline.

  • Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes' 'Parade Behavior' After Chiefs QB Gave Fan Super Bowl Trophy

    "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' seemingly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win

  • Thomas Pieters gives up on Ryder Cup to defect to LIV Golf

    Thomas Pieters has delivered a sizeable blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.

  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 – Match card, rumours and start time

    After a storming Royal Rumble, we're on the road to WrestleMania 39, with Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair vs Bianca Belair on the match card.