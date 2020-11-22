Michigan leader: Trump didn't ask for election interference

·4 min read

LANSING, Mich. — President Donald Trump did not ask Michigan Republican lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election during a meeting at the White House, a legislative leader said Sunday, a day before canvassers plan to meet about whether to certify Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory in the battleground state.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield was among seven Republican legislators who met with Trump for about an hour on Friday, amid his longshot efforts to block Biden's win.

“There was this outrage that the president was going to ask us to break the law, he was going to ask us to interfere, and that just simply didn't happen,” he told Fox News of the highly unusual meeting. He did not elaborate on what was discussed, except to say the delegation asked for additional federal aid to help Michigan's coronavirus response.

Michigan’s elections agency has recommended that the Nov. 3 results — including Biden's 2.8-percentage point victory — be certified by the Board of State Canvassers, which has two Democrats and two Republicans. The Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party want the board to adjourn for 14 days to investigate alleged irregularities in Wayne County, the state's largest and home to Detroit.

Staff for the state elections bureau said that claimed irregularities, even if verified, would not significantly affect the outcome.

If the board does not confirm the results and the Michigan Supreme Court does not subsequently order it to do so, Chatfield said “now we have a constitutional crisis." He and other Republicans, however, have indicated that they would not undermine the voters' will.

“Michigan election law clearly requires that the state’s electors must be those nominated by the party that received the most votes — not the Legislature,” says a stock email House Republicans are sending in response to people who contact their offices.

Experts on Michigan election law have said the state board's authority is limited in scope and that it must certify the results now that all 83 counties have reported theirs to the state. There is concern, though, because Trump personally called the two Republicans on Wayne County's board last week and they said a day later that they were rescinding their previous vote — following an earlier deadlock — but it was too late.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Republican who met with Trump, suggested in a Sunday tweet that the state canvassers might “take the full time allowed by law to perform their duties" instead of voting Monday and said “it's inappropriate for anyone to exert pressure on them."

The deadline is Dec. 13, but that is five days after the federal “safe harbour ” date — when Congress cannot challenge any electors named by that date in accordance with state law.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed that there were no serious irregularities.

The issues Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election.

Republican U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan's current longest-serving member of Congress, told CNN on Sunday that “the voters spoke" and the state had no razor-thin presidential race.

“No one has come up with any evidence of fraud or abuse,” he said. He called the request to delay the certification “out of bounds.”

The trip to the White House has come under heavy scrutiny. The lawmakers stayed at the luxury Trump International Hotel, and two of them were photographed with expensive drinks at the hotel bar after the meeting.

Spokespeople for Shirkey and Chatfield said the legislators covered their expenses and that no taxpayer money was used. However, they did not say if the men paid for the trip themselves or if it was paid for in some other way such as by them tapping into their non-profit “administrative” accounts that can accept contributions from corporate or other donors.

Finding out about who runs such lawmaker-connected organizations, who donates to them and what the money is spent on can be extremely difficult, according to a 2016 joint investigation by MLive and the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. Such accounts can be used to reimburse legislators for travel.

___

Follow David Eggert: https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

David Eggert, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to max extension with Jazz

    The All-Star guard has struck a chord with the Jazz since arriving in Utah. Now, it looks like he's sticking around for a while.

  • Report: Raptors lose Serge Ibaka to Clippers in free agency

    The Toronto Raptors have lost another piece of their championship team to the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Report: Bogdan Bogdanovic signs 4-year, $72M offer sheet with Hawks

    The Kings have 48 hours to match the deal.

  • Joe Burrow leaves Sunday's game on cart after suffering injury

    Joe Burrow left Sunday's game with an injury.

  • Week 11 is about redemption and statement wins | More Football

    The Ravens and Chiefs are aiming to avenge a few surprising losses while the Colts look to make a statement with a win vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

  • Predicting the AFC playoff teams | More Football

    There are several teams in the hunt for the AFC's seven playoff seeds, with the Bills and Dolphins fighting for the AFC East lead, while the Colts and Titans fight for the division and a wild-card spot. Who will emerge from a jam-packed race?

  • UFC 255 full results: Figueiredo submits Perez; Shevchenko outpoints Maia

    UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo easily defended his title against challenger Alex Perez in the main event of UFC 255 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Runner Luc Bruchet nearly hits Olympic standard at 10,000m race in B.C.

    Four Canadian runners set personal-best times in an official 10,000-metre race on a cool Saturday night in Burnaby, B.C., led by Luc Bruchet, who was 49 ½ seconds shy of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying standard. The Vancouver resident's time of 28 minutes 17.33 seconds at Swangard Stadium is the fastest 10,000 on Canadian soil since Jeff Schiebler ran 28:07.06 at the 2001 world championships at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium. "It's still a long way to the standard but I know I can give the 28-minute barrier a good crack in a bigger race," said Bruchet, who was 37th in the 5,000 in his 2016 Olympic debut at Rio. "It's still possible to get [on the Canadian team] on the ranking system. I'll be trying to run as fast as I can over the 5,000 and 10,000." Bruchet, 29, ranked 62nd and 123rd in the world across those distances before Saturday's event, the second in the Saturday Night Lights Endurance Series organized by B.C. Athletics. His 2019 season best of 13:30.36 in the 5,000 is a little more than 16 seconds above the 13:13.50 Olympic standard. 'Nostalgic place to race' Finishing behind Bruchet on Saturday was Vancouver's Kieran Lumb (28:17.55), John Gay of Kelowna, B.C. (28:18.10) and 2016 Olympian Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, who led early on and clocked 28:45.42, three seconds off Alain Bordeleau's Quebec record. "There were a couple of coaches but not another soul in the stands," said Bruchet, a three-time Canadian cross-country champion. "It felt pretty weird being in a large venue like Swangard [with a capacity of 5,000 to 7,500]. It was cool we had 20 to 25 fans along the back straight. "For me it's a nostalgic place to race as the B.C. high school championships used to always occur there. With all the craziness in the world lately it felt awesome to run a real race." Lumb, Gay and Bruchet are confirmed for a third SNL race in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic on Dec. 5 at Swangard, complete with a timing crew and officials. Justin Kent, who qualified to represent Canada at the half marathon world championship in Poland before Athletics Canada withdrew its team days before the October race, did not compete Saturday. He is focused on preparing for his marathon debut in Arizona next month. Former University of British Columbia runner Theo Hunt ran 3 km as a time trial while Burnaby's Cam Proceviat paced the foursome through 3,000 metres.

  • Report: Donovan Mitchell agrees to 5-year max extension with Jazz

    Donovan Mitchell has agreed to a max, 5-year, $195 million extension with the Utah Jazz.

  • Oregon jumps into the top 10 in post-Week 12 AP top 25

    The Ducks beat UCLA 38-35 and moved up two spots thanks to Indiana's loss.

  • UFC 256: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling reportedly becomes second title fight scratched

    The title fight is the second to be pulled from the card.

  • Titans, Ravens get into pregame shouting match involving Mike Vrabel, John Harbaugh

    Things got heated before kickoff in Baltimore between players and coaches — and coaches and coaches.

  • NBA rumor and transaction tracker: Bucks add depth after failing to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Todd Gurley

    The Falcons RB has nine TD's in nine games this season - but expect a down week vs. the Saints.

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - Robby Anderson

    With P.J. Walker in at QB, the Panthers wideout could be poised for a down game.

  • Over/Under Week 11 - Tom Brady

    Will the Buccaneers QB toss a pair of touchdowns on MNF?

  • Off Their Game Week 11 - DJ Chark

    FFL Flash Alerts - The Jaguars WR gets a tough test at home today - can he find success against the Steelers?

  • Fantasy Faceoff Week 11 - Ryan Tannehill vs. Alex Smith

    Ryan Tannehill or Alex Smith: which QB is the better play in Week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Dalvin Cook

    Will the Vikings RB go over/under 103.5 rushing yards vs. Dallas in week 11?

  • Player Prop Week 11 - Keenan Allen

    Will the Chargers WR stay hot in his Week 11 matchup vs. the Jets?