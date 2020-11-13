Michigan judge says cheating claims based on ignorance of how elections work

WASHINGTON — A Michigan judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit alleging cheating during the Nov. 3 election, agreeing with the city of Detroit that most claims were made by individuals who did not understand the vote-counting processes they were observing.

The handful of people who made accusations “did not have a full understanding” of the process for counting mail ballots at TCF Center in Detroit, wrote Timothy M. Kenny, Chief Judge for the Third Judicial Circuit Court of Michigan.

“Sinister, fraudulent motives were ascribed to the process and the city of Detroit,” the judge wrote, but found that this “interpretation of events is incorrect and not credible.”

The decision is one of the most decisive rebukes to complaints about the 2020 election made by Trump supporters. The Trump campaign and others supporting his reelection have filed over a dozen lawsuits in several states, with only one minor victory in Pennsylvania affecting a few thousand ballots. Democrat Joe Biden received about 60,000 more votes than Trump in Pennsylvania.

In contrast to Trump’s declarations that the election was stolen from him, the process playing out in the courts has demonstrated just how little evidence there is for this claim.

Judge Kenny focused on a walk-through held at TCF Center on Oct. 29, overseen by Christopher Thomas, who served in senior positions in the state’s bureau of elections for 40 years until 2017 and then came back to help Detroit run its election.

“None of the plaintiff challenge affiants attended the session,” the judge wrote, referring to the individuals who registered complaints. Thomas worked with numerous other challengers to resolve questions, the judge noted.

This judgment aligned with the city’s own response to the suit, which said that “most of the objections raised in the submitted affidavits are grounded in an extraordinary failure to understand how elections function.”

As for the one city employee who made allegations of other city workers “coaching” voters in how to vote, the judge noted that her complaints were “serious” but lacking in specifics. “It asserts behavior with no date, location, frequency, or names of employees,” the judge wrote.

And the judge said that the social media postings of at least one of the persons who made allegations, Patrick Colbeck, “undermines his credibility as a witness.” The city’s legal response included screen shots of some of Colbeck’s postings, which talked about a rigged election weeks before Election Day.

Other people in the suit made references to the Qanon conspiracy theory in their social media posts.

Zinnia Patcas hands out signs as people gather to celebrate Joe Biden's win in the presidential election on November 7, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images)

The Great Lakes lawsuit claimed that election workers were told not to check signatures on mail ballots, that extra mail ballots were brought in and all counted for Biden, that election workers back-dated mail ballots so that they could be counted, and that they “used false information to process ballots” — such as adding birthdays in the year 1900 to some voter entries.

The lawsuit also claimed election observers were blocked from watching vote-counting at key moments, that votes from ineligible voters were counted, and that a handful of city workers “coached” voters to cast ballots for Biden.

The city of Detroit’s filing refuted all of these claims.

Election workers at the TCF Center, a Detroit convention center where much of the county’s vote tabulation took place, were instructed not to check mail-ballot signatures during the count, the city said. This was because signature-matching had already been done before the ballots arrived at TCF Center.

“Signature verification was not done at the TCF by counting board inspectors, because it had been completed by the city clerk’s staff,” the city said.

