Michigan Jewish Cemetery Vandalized With MAGA Messages Ahead Of Trump Rally

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was found vandalized with messages supporting President Donald Trump on Monday, just hours ahead of his planned rally there and one day before the election.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Michigan branch tweeted photos of desecrated gravestones at the 100-year-old cemetery. According to Grand Rapids police, six headstones were tagged in red paint with the messages “TRUMP” and “MAGA” ― the latter an abbreviation for Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The cemetery belongs to Congregation Ahavas Israel, a synagogue that practices Conservative Judaism. Police told HuffPost that the vandalism was discovered Monday morning, though it’s not clear when it actually occurred. There is currently no suspect information, according to police.

We are appalled by the reported desecration of gravestones at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MI. We are in close touch with the Jewish community and Law Enforcement to investigate this vandalism. pic.twitter.com/mVeGrlsWxE — ADL Michigan (@ADLMichigan) November 2, 2020

The Trump campaign and Congregation Ahavas Israel’s cemetery committee did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

ADL Michigan said the organization is “appalled” by the vandalism and is in communication with the Jewish community and law enforcement to investigate it. Rabbi David Krishef said it was too soon to call the incident an act of anti-Semitism, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

“It’s Halloween weekend, there was nothing spray-painted that indicated anything specifically anti-Semitic,” Krishef told JTA. “Whoever did this may or may not have known that this was a Jewish cemetery.”

Temple Emanuel, Grand Rapids’ Reform synagogue, was vandalized with neo-Nazi posters about a year ago.

The Michigan Democratic Jewish Caucus was alerted of the vandalism early Monday morning by a caucus member who discovered it,...

