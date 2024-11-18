Michigan hosts Miami (OH) after Elmer's 24-point outing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-1) at Michigan Wolverines (2-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -23.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) faces Michigan after Eian Elmer scored 24 points in Miami (OH)'s 88-70 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

Michigan went 8-24 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wolverines averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 10.0 off of turnovers and 5.6 on fast breaks.

Miami (OH) went 9-10 in MAC play and 6-10 on the road last season. The RedHawks averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press