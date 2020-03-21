Michigan health-care worker living in Windsor reported as second case of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex County

Just hours after speaking with the media about the first case of COVID-19 detected in Windsor-Essex County on Saturday morning, the Health Unit confirmed there is a second case.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says the second case is a man in his twenties, who is employed at a health-care facility in South East Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex County.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He developed his symptoms on March 15 and was tested at the facility he works at two days later.

The man has been self isolating and is currently recovering at home with mild symptoms and people who have been in close contact with the man have also been self isolating and are currently showing no symptoms.

The health unit says it is working with the medical officer for Detroit Public Health to do contact tracing and manage the man's case.