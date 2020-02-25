Michigan football cancels international spring trip over coronavirus fears

The global coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands and wreaked havoc with financial markets has now come for Jim Harbaugh’s annual international field trip.

The Michigan football team has canceled its yearly spring trip this year due to concerns over the potentially fatal disease, according to The Detroit News.

"The football team will not be taking an international trip this spring due to the health concerns around the world, most notably coronavirus," a Michigan spokesman said, per The Detroit News.

The team’s destination had not yet been decided — Harbaugh reportedly said last month the program had narrowed it down to two options — but previous destinations have included Italy, France and South Africa.

Coronavirus death toll tops 2,600

Obviously, a canceled trip for a football team is a relatively small consequence of an illness that has reached a death toll of more than 2,600. China, the epicenter of the outbreak, is currently dealing with more than 77,000 confirmed cases.

The illness has spread to over 32 more countries worldwide, including 53 positive tests in the the United States.

Fears over worsening the outbreak have caused a number of athletic events to be postponed, affected or canceled, including events run by Italy’s Serie A, the PGA Tour, the LPGA, Formula 1 racing, world Indoor Track and Field and the Olympics. The biggest concern going forward might be what could happen to the Olympics in Tokyo, which organizers claim is still on track.

Michigan football has cancelled one of its annual traditions due to coronavirus fears. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

