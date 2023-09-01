A Michigan cop pulled over a reckless driver and ended up saving a choking baby

A Michigan police officer who thought he was pulling over a reckless driver Tuesday ended up saving an 18-month-old baby who was choking. The ordeal was captured on the cop’s dashcam.

Officer Brenden Fraser is a police officer in Warren, Michigan, about 20 miles north of Detroit.

He was pulling someone over for reckless driving during rush hour traffic Tuesday and when he approached the Camaro and found a terrified mother in the passenger seat with a child in her lap.

The speed limit was 45 mph but the driver was going about 75 or 80 mph, Fraser said in a video about the incident.

The child, a baby boy, was in his mother’s lap as she yelled “We’ve got a baby in here dying.” Her brother was driving the car, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

'He's breathing'

In the video, Fraser gets out of his police vehicle and rushes to the driver's side of the Camaro. Once he realizes what’s going on, he reaches in and grabs the child, who appears limp.

The baby’s lips were blue and he barely had a pulse, FOX 2 Detroit reported.

"I put him on my forearm and administered a few back blows to him,” Fraser said in a video as he discussed the incident. “Saliva and I don't know what it was kind of regurgitated out onto my arm.”

He said calming the child’s mother and uncle down was just as important to him as saving the baby.

“He’s breathing,” he says in an attempt to console the mother in the clip. “They’re not blue anymore.”

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment. He’s doing OK, the television station reported.

Social media users in a police scanner Facebook group praised the officer for his quick thinking.

"You are amazing," wrote one Facebook user. "You not only saved the baby, you remained so calm. Great job!"

Fraser said if anyone out there experiences something like this, call 911 and let the pros handle it to prevent more accidents or injuries.

And to his fellow officers, he had a word of advice.

"Just rely on your training and what you went over, over and over again.”

