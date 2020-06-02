Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh marches in anti-police brutality protest in Ann Arbor

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was present for a Tuesday morning anti-police brutality protest in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh, sporting a maize and blue mask, took part in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor this morning.



(Story by @samgododge/ photo by @jenna_kieser) https://t.co/EA8GylePqv pic.twitter.com/PED0zerfn9 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) June 2, 2020

“So early in my life, I had learned that if you want something, You had better make some noice” -Malcom “Detroit Red” X@coachjim4um Thank you for supporting as always. Thank you for listening to our black players, standing behind them, and supporting them during this time. pic.twitter.com/zX39RhZxYN — Chris Bryant (@cbryant58) June 2, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the Detroit Free Press, Harbaugh marched in the protest with several members of the Wolverines football program, including staff members and former players. The protest came in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

The protest, which was organized by former UM football player Mahmoud Issa, took place both on Michigan’s campus and in downtown Ann Arbor.

In a statement, the University of Michigan expressing its support for coaches, staff and players “as they respectfully and peacefully express their views on the social issues affecting our country."

Story continues

[Thamel: How colleges can create change in wake of George Floyd’s death]

Harbaugh ‘really, really upset’ about George Floyd’s killing

Harbaugh, in an interview with the Rich Eisen Show last week, characterized Floyd’s death as “completely outrageous.”

“I’m really, really upset about the George Floyd death and that’s kind of got me preoccupied today,” Harbaugh said May 28. “Just very horrendous. … I’m looking forward to there being an investigation and waiting for charges. That’s completely outrageous.”

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh waits to lead the team on the field before an NCAA college football game against Army in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

On May 31, Harbaugh tweeted support of his children for speaking out about the issue.

"I believe in equal justice for all,” Harbaugh wrote. “All injustice should be confronted and punished. It has to be equal and fair for all, and no one can be above the law. I pray we can get there!"

I am really proud of @JayHarbaugh @JamesHarbaughJr @grace_harbaugh for expressing themselves.

I believe in equal justice for all.

All injustice should be confronted and punished. It has to be equal and fair for all, and no one can be above the law. I pray we can get there! https://t.co/d7JQkZqdzW — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 31, 2020

It was Harbaugh’s first tweet since December 2019.

Harbaugh, who coached Kaepernick, praised by his OC

Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, expressed his admiration for the Harbaugh family.

“Beyond the Rooney family, I consider the impact that the Harbaugh family has had on many of us African American coaches and players to create opportunities to make an impact in the game we love,” Gattis wrote.

In challenging times of racial inequality and injustice I am even more thankful for the Harbaugh Family! TY ✊🏽✊🏻✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RV4bBOEmPl — Josh Gattis (@Coach_Gattis) June 2, 2020

Gattis cited Harbaugh’s time coaching Colin Kaepernick with the San Francisco 49ers. Harbaugh said last week during his interview with Eisen that he sometimes exchanges test messages with Kaepernick, who kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality.

In reference to Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, Harbaugh had this to say:

“If you didn’t know then, you know now.”

More from Yahoo Sports: