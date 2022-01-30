Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh interviewing with Vikings, per reports

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
The possibility of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to return to the NFL just got a bit more real.

The current Michigan head coach is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings about their vacant head coach position, according to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. This is his first known interview for a head coaching job this cycle.

The news comes just a few days after the Vikings hired former Cleveland Browns vice president Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as their new general manager. Adofo-Mensah and Harbaugh have a two-year history of working together, back when Harbaugh was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and Adofo-Mensah was the team's manager of football research and development.

Both the Vikings' head coach and general manager positions were open after the firing of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman after a disappointing 8-9 season.

Will Jim Harbaugh actually make the NFL leap?

It has been speculated for years that Harbaugh may return to the NFL, where he held a 44-19 record with a Super Bowl appearance in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, but last season was really the first one in which Michigan saw enough success for the idea to be taken seriously.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Is Jim Harbaugh headed back to the NFL? (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Wolverines won their first Big Ten Championship since 2004 and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time since in the format's history, though they were stomped 34-11 by eventual champion Georgia. Michigan finished with a record of 12-2 and ranked No. 3 in the final AP Poll.

During this cycle, Harbaugh's name has been frequently thrown out in speculation for head coaching jobs, especially the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, that latter of which is owned by Michigan alum Stephen Ross. Some thought the firing of Brian Flores meant Harbaugh could be on the way to Miami, but the billionaire made clear he had no interest hiring away his school's coach.

Now, Harbaugh is getting an interview with a team that just hired a familiar face. We'll see where that takes him.

