Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel files charges in fake elector scheme

Dana Nessel has charged 16 Michigan residents in connection with an alleged fake elector scheme

Michigan's attorney general has announced charges against 16 people for their role in an alleged false electors scheme after the 2020 election.

US presidents are technically elected by slates of electors in each state.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Nessel, a Democrat and the state's top legal official, accused the group of signing paperwork to falsely claim Donald Trump had won in the state.

She claimed their alleged actions "undermined the public's faith" in election integrity.

In recorded remarks, Ms Nessel accused the group of residents for taking part in an "orchestrated plan", meeting covertly in the basement of the Michigan Republican party headquarters to sign certificates alleging they were duly elected and qualified electors for the state.

"This was a lie," she said, describing the alleged "desperate effort of the defendants, who we have charged with deliberately attempting to interfere with and overturn our free and fair election process".

Each of the defendants was charged with eight felony counts, including forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery. The group includes Meshawn Maddock, 55, a former co-chair of the Michigan Republican party and the wife of a state representative.

The announcement comes just hours after former president Donald Trump said he expected to be charged in connection with a federal investigation into other alleged efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.