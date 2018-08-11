Michigan among schools investigating shoe sales

After North Carolina suspended 13 football players for selling school-issued sneakers earlier this week, the school warned Michigan, Marquette and California that their player-exclusive shoes might also be available through the same online retailer, according to ESPN.

All three schools are investigating the claims.

The UNC investigation stemmed from reports that 15 players on the team sold school-issued sneakers in January for as much as $2,500 through online shoe marketplace StockX.

According to ESPN's report, Michigan had 23 pairs on the same site that sold for an average of $4,671 each.

"We are aware of the report at North Carolina," Michigan spokesman Dave Ablauf said Friday, per 247Sports. "Our compliance office is looking into this matter and will determine if anything needs to be reported to the NCAA."

Ablauf told ESPN that the shoes weren't necessarily sold by athletes, as celebrities and other insiders close to the program sometimes receive the exclusive shoes.

The CEO of StockX, Josh Luber, said Michigan shoes have become especially popular since the school aligned with Nike's Jordan Brand in 2016.

The NCAA deemed the practice a secondary violation after UNC self-reported the violations.

(Field Level Media)