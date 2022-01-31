Michigan aims to extend Nebraska's losing streak

Michigan will look to keep visiting Nebraska reeling when the teams meet in a Big Ten game on Tuesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

While Wolverines' three-game winning streak ended with an 83-67 loss at No. 10 Michigan State (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, it has been much longer since the Cornhuskers (6-15, 0-10) won a game. Nebraska has lost eight straight and 13 of their past 14 following a 63-61 setback to visiting Rutgers on Saturday.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (10-8, 4-4) with 25 points and six rebounds against the Spartans, with Moussa Diabate adding 11 points and nine rebounds. Caleb Houstan chipped in 11 points for Michigan, which shot 37.1 percent (23-for-62) from the field and just 15.8 percent (3-for-19) from 3-point range.

"They came out the most aggressive team, the most physical team," coach Juwan Howard said. "We competed, but we didn't compete for 40 minutes."

Nebraska squandered an 11-point deficit in its loss to Rutgers. The Cornhuskers had a chance to tie the game when Kobe Webster was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 0.9 seconds left. But Webster missed the first free throw, made the second and committed a lane violation while missing the third intentionally so a Cornhusker could get the rebound and score the tying basket.

"In this business you've got to find a way to put the emotional ones behind you, whether it was a win or a loss," said Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg, whose team has dropped its past 13 conference games dating to last season. "We have an opportunity now to go into Michigan. We've got to flush it down quickly. If we don't and it hangs on it could get ugly on Tuesday. We've got to find a way to put it behind us, which I'm confident our guys will do."

Bryce McGowens scored a career-high tying 29 points for Nebraska, coming within a point of setting the school's single-game scoring mark for a freshman, to go along with seven rebounds. Trey McGowens added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Michigan dominated host Nebraska in the teams' first meeting of the season on Dec. 7.

Terrance Williams scored 22 points, Brandon Johns Jr. added 20 and the Wolverines made 15 3-pointers on 32 attempts in a 102-67 rout of the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska was led by Alonza Verge Jr., who had 31 points and eight assists, and Keisei Tominaga, who added 11 points.

--Field Level Media

