Michelle Yeoh Wows in Sleeveless White Dior Gown on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet

Michelle Yeoh Oscars

Michelle Yeoh took an ethereal turn on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, stunning in a white Dior Couture gown accented with delicate feathers.

The actress — styled by Jordan Johnson Chung — shared further details of her look on Instagram. Moussaieff diamonds (seen in both her earrings and a bejeweled headband) and a Richard Mille watch completed the ensemble.

Yeoh, 60, is nominated at this year's Academy Awards for Best Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once. The star has already won the Film Independent Spirit Award, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild Award (among many others) for this role.

This Academy Awards is especially momentous for Yeoh, as it's the first time she's received a nod for her work. Everything Everywhere All at Once has also earned several other nods, including Best Picture and Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

During this award season, Yeoh has turned out look after look.

"I've learned that fans crave that red carpet moment," she told PEOPLE in her recent cover story. "I think that's part and parcel of what we do, is we created this magical movie or world for them, so this is an extension of that. And to be shown these amazing — almost like art — all these amazing designers to start off with, and then all the haute couture."

She's also learned what doesn't work: "At the end of the day, I know who I am. You can't let the dress wear you and you can't be walking around going, 'I'm so uncomfortable. I can't breathe.' And you are expected to sit there for three hours and you're like, 'I'm going to die. And I can't go to the bathroom.'"

Yeoh is game to play with fashion, whether it's trying something unexpected (like an Off-White shorts suit) for a tea, or to let stylists at photo shoots dress her in outfits outside of her comfort zone. "I can go absolutely wild and say, 'Yeah, bring on the crazy!' Things that I wouldn't normally wear."

Of her favorite recent looks, she brings up what she wore to the Golden Globes: "The Armani Privé is so Armani, but it's all the hair and the whole thing. And Armani has always been one of my favorites to go to anyway."

For the award show, she hit the red carpet wearing a strapless Armani Privé midnight blue dress with a breathtaking tiered silhouette and embroidered crystals and sequins. Her stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, topped the look off with more bling with a dazzling choker necklace, rings and bracelets by Moussaieff Jewellers.

Just weeks ago, Yeoh took the red carpet by storm at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a unique Schiaparelli gown. The actress wore a black and yellow couture gown that had just a touch of whimsy, thanks to the bright detailing down the front.

To contrast the playfulness of her dress, Yeoh wore her hair in a "sculptural pony," her hairstylist Mara Roszak wrote on Instagram. The actress' look was completed with Moussaieff high jewelry, including chandelier earrings, and black Christian Louboutin heels.

"They're so out there and it's so flamboyant," Yeoh told PEOPLE of Schiaparelli. "You also must think about the event that you're going to. I tend to be a little low-key, so I dare not be The One. And then of course my stylist Jordan will go, 'No, you have to look special. Go out there, so then you know you can wow them.'"

"And I say, 'Okay.'"

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.