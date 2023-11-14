Michelle Yeoh stars in action-packed trailer for upcoming Netflix series 'The Brothers Sun'

[Source]

Netflix has released the adrenaline-pumping trailer for “The Brothers Sun,” an upcoming series starring Michelle Yeoh and Justin Chien.

About the show: Created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu, the action-packed family saga is a gripping eight-part series set to premiere on Jan. 4, 2024. Directed by Kevin Tancharoen, the series boasts an all-Asian cast and writers' room, highlighting a commitment to diversity and authentic storytelling.

The ensemble cast includes Jon Xue Zhang ("Eternals"), Alice Hewkin ("Sex Education"), Madison Hu ("Bizaardvark"), Highdee Kuan ("Fear the Night"), Joon Lee ("The Silent Sea"), Sam Song Li ("Better Call Saul") and comedian Jenny Yang ("Gordita Chronicles").

An intriguing plot: The narrative revolves around the Sun family, torn apart by Taipei's criminal underworld. Charles "Chairleg" Sun (Chien) must shield his mother Eileen (Yeoh) and younger brother Bruce from escalating dangers in Los Angeles following the assassination of their triad leader father. The series promises a blend of high-octane action, family dynamics and dark humor as the Sun family confronts their criminal past.

Uncovering family secrets: The series will unfold with Eileen escaping to Los Angeles after provoking Taipei's ruthless gangsters. Years later, an attempt on her husband's life forces her eldest son Charles to join her in California and protect the family from impending threats. The younger brother, Bruce, unaware of his family's criminal ties, is thrust into a world he is unprepared for.

Action unleashed: The teaser, released on Nov. 10, hints at Charles and Bruce reuniting with their mother, who they walk in on while appears to be in the process of dismembering an intruder's body. The tagline, "Mama knows best," hints at Yeoh's central role as the wife of a Taiwanese triad kingpin, navigating the dangerous consequences of her past actions.

