Michelle Yeoh Jokes 'Everybody Thought I Had a Baby' as She Opens Up About Grandson’s Arrival

The Oscar winner laughed at how many people thought baby Maxime was her child

Anthony Kwan/Getty; Michelle Yeoh/Instagram Michelle Yeoh (L), new grandson Maxime (R)

Michelle Yeoh is loving life as a grandma!



The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress, 61, appeared on Today Wednesday, where she talked about her grandson's birth earlier this month. The Oscar winner said that she never would have predicted 2023 would bring her an Academy Award, her wedding, and, on the very last day of the year, a grandchild.

"Oh my God, what a year! Who would have predicted 2023 was going to be like this?" she said.

The post announcing the new arrival that Yeoh shared was then put on screen, to which she remarked, "I remember when I posted that photo, everybody thought I had a baby!"

Yeoh then touched on her wedding to husband Jean Todt last July and what an exciting time it has been for the whole family. Referencing new parents Nicholas and Dorina, she explained, "The baby, Maxime, was not due until the 30th of January."

"Leading up to it, Nicholas, has always said, 'You're going to be the best babysitter in the world, right?'"

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh speaks to @hodakotb about her moving Oscars speech last year, how her life was transformed in many ways in 2023, her latest project “The Brothers Sun,” her friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis, and reacts to the ‘Barbie’ #Oscars conversations. pic.twitter.com/462uu0bWYL — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 24, 2024

While Yeoh was momentarily worried promoting her new project, The Brothers Sun would get in the way of her meeting her grandson on time, fate had other plans.

"New Years Eve, we were together and he said, ‘So when are you leaving?’ And I said, ‘Well, on the 2nd I have to go to L.A., because The Brothers Sun was coming out. And he said, ‘So when are you coming back?’ And I said, ‘I think March.’ And he goes, ‘But the baby is coming on the 30th! He’ll be walking and talking by the time you come back!’"

Laughing, she added, "So, the baby heard and on the first, he came."

At the time of baby Maxime's birth, Yeoh also shared a family photo where she and her husband posed with the new parents and the new bundle of joy.

"Love love love ❤️🥰❤️🥰✨✨," Yeoh captioned the shots.



