Michelle Yeoh ‘Heartbroken’ by Netflix Canceling ‘Brothers Sun’ After One Season: ‘Hard to Understand Why’

Michelle Yeoh has reacted to the cancellation of her Netflix series “The Brothers Sun.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Yeoh wrote, “Heartbroken… and finding it so hard to understand why… however, I am so very proud of My ‘Brothers Sun’ family and what we presented to the world. heads held high.”

Variety confirmed on Friday that Netflix canceled the crime family dramedy after one season. Created by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, “The Brothers Sun” followed Charles Sun (Justin Chien), a Taiwanese gangster who must travel to Los Angeles to protect his mother and younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li), after his father — the head of a Taipei triad — is shot by a mysterious assassin. Yeoh starred as matriarch Eileen “Mama” Sun in the series.

Justin Chien, who played Yeoh’s son Charles, took to social media on Saturday to show his appreciation for the fans, writing on Instagram, “Thank you for riding with us on this labor of love. It will take some time to digest this news, but I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your love and support for the show. Thank you for every post, tweet, edit, interaction, etc. It fills me with so much joy knowing that the show resonated with so many people. Your love made all of our collective work, sacrifices, and heartache, worth it.”

Chien then thanked the “Brothers Sun” team for “giving their blood, sweat, and tears to make the best show possible,” as well as several Netflix executives for “giving our story a platform and giving me the opportunity to play a dream role.”

Chien concluded his post, “Thank you all for your love. Without you, this wouldn’t mean nearly as much as it does. I gave everything I had to this show, and I can’t wait to do the same in the next project, whatever, whenever it may be — I promise I will give it my all. Love, Chairleg.”

