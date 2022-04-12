Michelle Yeoh flying high in Avatar sequels and more action-packed sci-fi roles

Clark Collis
·3 min read

Michelle Yeoh has been receiving rave reviews for her performance as a laundromat-owner-turned-multi-dimensional warrior in Everything Everywhere All at Once. So what's next for the Crazy Rich Asians star and martial arts icon? A lot, as the actress herself explains to EW below.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank Actress Michelle Yeoh has a robust schedule of performances debuting in the near future

The Witcher: Blood Origin

In this prequel to the Netflix fantasy show, Yeoh plays Scían, the last of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. "I am a fan of The Witcher. I love sci-fi, fantasy," says the actress. "We shot in Iceland and in England last year and it was a magical shoot. I mean, hey, I got to play an elf and I have green eyes. I look pretty cool!"

The Avatar franchise

Yeoh plays a scientist named Dr. Karina Mogue in director James Cameron's sequels to his 2009 blockbuster, the first of which is released December 16. "So, yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can't really talk very much about it," says the actress. "But it's James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he's done, the work that he's doing, the energy. He's a genius, he's a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can't wait to go back soon, I hope."

The School for Good and Evil

Director Paul Feig's Netflix film (out later this year) adapts Soman Chainani's novel about a school where children are trained to be fairytale heroes and villains and has a stacked cast which includes Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishburne. Plus? Yes, Yeoh, who previously worked with Feig on Last Christmas. "I did a cameo," says the actress. "Paul Feig, he's adorable, he's a true friend. He says, 'I am doing The School for Good and Evil and I would love for you to be one of the teachers.' And I go, 'I'm on the plane! Tell me when!' It was such an incredible experience. We were shooting in Ireland and I was with Kerry Washington and then Charlize Theron. Oh my God! She is as statuesque as she is gorgeous. And then there was Laurence Fishburne. When we sat around the table with all these amazing actors, I mean, you feel good, and I say thank you to Paul for letting me be part of that."

American Born Chinese

Yeoh's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is overseeing this TV show adaptation of the 2006 graphic novel about a teenager from an immigrant family who becomes involved in a battle between mythological Chinese gods. The actress plays a character named Guanyin, who helps her nephew navigate the challenges of American high school while maintaining her secret identity as the all-powerful Buddhist bodhisattva of Compassion.

Star Trek: Section 31

Yeoh played both Captain Philippa Georgiou and a version of the character from a mirror universe in Star Trek: Discovery. In the fall of 2018, the actress was reportedly in talks to star in a spin-off show, later revealed to be titled Star Trek: Section 31. Although little concrete has been heard about the project since, Yeoh says she still hopes that the show will get off the ground: "Section 31 is that [Star Trek] universe but different," she says of the proposed show. "It's like Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy in space."

